Westonka 12U softball continues to dominate

The Westonka 12U Black fastpitch softball team continued its dominance during a weekend route where the team went 5-0 and claimed the Gold Bracket Championship in the Delano Dazzler Tournament held June 4-5.

The win earned the White Hawks a birth to this year’s national tournament, which will be held in late-July.

After just over one month of play, the White Hawks are now 21-7 on the season and rank among the state’s top-20 teams, drawing attention from local and regional media outlets. Only halfway through the season, the Westonka community is feeling good and these 12 girls have scouts watching their each and every move.

Head coach Steve Huls who was interviewed after the team’s most recent championship attributes this year’s success to pure dedication and commitment.

Huls said “this year’s team is fantastic, not only because we have the ability to compete at an advanced level, but we also pick each other up and have the end goal in-sight. This team is not about individuals, it’s about doing what it takes to succeed at higher levels.”

While winning isn’t everything, these White Hawks beg to differ, given their dominance and focus when it comes to playing in the dirt during a long and hot day. Highlights of the Delano tournament include the following:

In the pool play games, the Westonka’s giant hitters came up big during the three game pool play series, with seven girls finishing the stanza with an average of .600 or higher – Camryn Smith, Keeley Zachow, Ellie Schaefer, Avery Eaton, Charlotte Huls, Hayden Winther and Gretta Bode all found their way into the official scorebook with a +600 average.

Pitching during pool play was split equally between the Westonka veteran Jaicy Hamrick and newcomer Avery Eaton. Throwing roughly seven innings each, these two ladies dominated the circle and earned the right to claim the number 1 seed heading into Gold bracket play on Sunday.

Tension was high and fans were cracking knuckles in the semifinal game. The White Hawks were squaring off against their nemesis and foe, Minnetonka. Once again, the White Hawk bats were strong. The team had 15 hits and beat the dangerous Skippers 11-7.

With a 2-hour break the White Hawks geared up to face the host team, Delano Black in the championship game. Wow, no disappointment here.

The championship was played in front of a packed stadium, the White Hawks started the offensive threat early.

Jamison Reinke led off the game with a monstrous triple down the left field line. Walk master and dangerous lefty, Hayden Winther followed with a walk and promptly stole second. Charlotte Huls ripped a ball to left center, scoring Reinke and advancing Winther to third. Camryn Smith walked up to the plate and followed suit by blasting a ball to center, scoring Winther. Newcomer Gretta Bode walked and veteran Jaicy Hamrick tore a double off the fence to wrap up a 5-run first inning.

Defensively, Westonka was smooth, making all of the plays necessary in order to shut down a potent Delano offense. Rachel Keller, Lexi Thelen and Ellie Schaefer made fantastic plays in the field and the Zachow sisters, Keeley and Shea continued their offensive attack.

On the mound for Westonka was the hard throwing righthander Jaicy Hamrick who shut down the Tigers with force.

The Westonka White Hawks 12U Black team is currently 21-7 on the season. Earning a National tournament birth, these athletes are now working towards earning money for a season-ending tournament against out-state opponents.

With half the regular season left to be played, coupled with the qualifier and state tournament, this year’s team is likely to hit 40-wins!