ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City Looking At Arsenal And Scotland's Kieran Tierney As Left Back Option

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oL4Ge_0gGDcjaD00

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney is a name Manchester City are looking at as a potential left back option, it has emerged. Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to have been interested in the Scotsman in recent months.

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney is a name Manchester City are looking at as a potential left back option, it has emerged. Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to have been interested in the Scotsman in recent months.

Tierney only played in around half of Arsenal's matches due to injury, but has impressed whenever he has been involved with both his club and country. City are said to be impressed with the 25-year-old and The Scotsman are reporting he may be an option they are eyeing at left back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PUJn_0gGDcjaD00

IMAGO / PA Images

Tierney will return to Arsenal this summer off the back of international disappointment with Scotland, who failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. However, the general consensus around Scottish fans is that the full back was one of their star performers, in what was ultimately a disappointing campaign.

The Scotsman are reporting that Tierney is "understood to feature on a list of Manchester City possibles for bolstering their left-back options." The report also states that Real Madrid and Barcelona both hold interest in the gunners' man.

How likely City are to actually move for the Scottish defender is another thing entirely, however. The sky blues' interest in Marc Cucurella is well established at this point and is no doubt their number one target at left back.

However, should Brighton ask for money that City feel is unreasonable for the Spaniard, it is entirely possible City would move for Tierney, or one of the other names on the list instead. How high up on the City's list Tierney is remains to be seen and Pep Guardiola will be hoping it doesn't come to that, as he is reportedly dead set on Cucurella as his first choice option.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United will have to pay £69m to secure transfer target

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Ajax winger Antony, as Erik ten Hag looks to link up with one of his former players. Reports recently emerged that Manchester United were close to agreeing a move to sign Antony this summer, according to The Sun, but it now appears Ajax are reluctant to sell the Brazilian winger.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Marc Cucurella
Person
Kieran Tierney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Arsenal#Uk#Spanish#Real Madrid#Scottish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Paris Saint-Germain president confirms talks with Nice coach Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi said on Tuesday he was in talks with Nice to hire coach Christophe Galtier to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the French champions. Sports paper L'Equipe on Monday reported Galtier was being lined up to take over at PSG, but that the announcement of his appointment...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Serie A club still refusing to sell their key man to Juventus

Juventus is still in the market for a new attacker as it appears more likely that Alvaro Morata will not return to the club. The Spaniard spent the last two campaigns at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Atletico de Madrid and the Spanish side has asked Juve to pay 35m euros to make the move permanent.
SOCCER
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy