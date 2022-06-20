Report: Manchester City Looking At Arsenal And Scotland's Kieran Tierney As Left Back Option

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney is a name Manchester City are looking at as a potential left back option, it has emerged. Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to have been interested in the Scotsman in recent months.

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney is a name Manchester City are looking at as a potential left back option, it has emerged. Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to have been interested in the Scotsman in recent months.

Tierney only played in around half of Arsenal's matches due to injury, but has impressed whenever he has been involved with both his club and country. City are said to be impressed with the 25-year-old and The Scotsman are reporting he may be an option they are eyeing at left back.

Tierney will return to Arsenal this summer off the back of international disappointment with Scotland, who failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. However, the general consensus around Scottish fans is that the full back was one of their star performers, in what was ultimately a disappointing campaign.

The Scotsman are reporting that Tierney is "understood to feature on a list of Manchester City possibles for bolstering their left-back options." The report also states that Real Madrid and Barcelona both hold interest in the gunners' man.

How likely City are to actually move for the Scottish defender is another thing entirely, however. The sky blues' interest in Marc Cucurella is well established at this point and is no doubt their number one target at left back.

However, should Brighton ask for money that City feel is unreasonable for the Spaniard, it is entirely possible City would move for Tierney, or one of the other names on the list instead. How high up on the City's list Tierney is remains to be seen and Pep Guardiola will be hoping it doesn't come to that, as he is reportedly dead set on Cucurella as his first choice option.

Read More Manchester City Coverage