Long Lake, MN

Long Lake Rowing Crew qualifies rowers for Nationals

Laker Pioneer
Laker Pioneer
 2 days ago

The Long Lake Rowing Crew (LLRC) traveled east to Bethel, Ohio for the annual Midwest Junior Rowing Championship held May 21-22.

Cincinnati Junior Rowing Club hosted the regatta on Lake Harsha inside East Fork State Park, bringing together 39 different rowing clubs with 511 entries from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania (Western), West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Ten LLRC Juniors team members made the trip to compete in 12 events.

LLRC is accustomed to training on the ergometers (rowing machines) to prepare for this regatta while waiting for “ice out” and safe water and air temperatures for rowing.

On April 30, the team finally got on the water, giving them just over two weeks to train in boats together before racing. For some, this would be their first time competing in a regatta.

Each racing day brought a different weather challenge. On Saturday, rowers dealt with hot and humid conditions until late in the afternoon when a severe thunderstorm brought high winds and lashings of rain, ending racing early for the day and making rowing conditions on Sunday chilly, windy, and choppy on the water. Spectators were not deterred and could be spotted all along the beach loudly ringing bells, excitedly cheering, and taking pictures and videos of their favorite rowers as they made their way down the 2,000 meters course toward the finish.

LLRC rose to the occasion, making it to finals in seven events. Excitingly, six rowers in two boats placed in the top four of their event final, securing LLRC two spots to compete at the 2022 US Rowing Youth National Championships from June 9-12 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.

The LLRC finishes:

• 2nd Place – Men’s U17 2x – Lachlan Warford (Providence) and Will Landro (Wayzata)

• 4th Place – Women’s Varsity 4x – Anna Harris (Wayzata), Anna Golbus (Wayzata), Averie Zealley (Mound Westonka), and Sunny Kuechle (Orono)

• 6th Place – Men’s 2nd Varsity 2x - Lachlan Warford (Providence) and Will Landro (Wayzata)

• 7th Place - Women’s Varsity 1x - Anna Golbus (Wayzata)

• 7th Place – Women’s U17 1x – Nora Redding (Orono)

• 7th Place – Men’s Varsity 2x - Will Jaenchen (Homeschool) and Chris Burica (Wayzata)

• 7th Place – Women’s 2nd Varsity 2x – Nora Redding (Orono) and Ava Jaenchen (Homeschool)

Coach Nicholas Miller commented, “After a hard spring our crews responded with a lot of resilience and determination. We’re proud that they’ll have this chance to represent our community on a national stage.”

This is the fourth time in nine years, LLRC has qualified to race at nationals.

LLRC Juniors Team is open for new athletes to join for their summer program starting June 13. Contact LLRC Director, Amy Johnson (llrc@longlakerowing.org) for more information. Students from several area high schools participate, including Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Blake, Breck, Minnetonka, Mound Westonka, Orono, Providence Academy, and Wayzata. In addition, LLRC has a vibrant masters team that serves adults from across the Twin Cities Metro, and during the summer, collegiate rowers also participate.

LLRC is a volunteer-driven, non-profit club that welcomes youth and adults with or without experience rowing.

On the water private instruction, community education classes, and coached group sessions take place in the spring, summer, and fall. Indoor ergometer (rowing machine) training is also an option in the winter. For more information, visit www.longlakerowing.org.

Laker Pioneer

Laker Pioneer

Mound, MN
ABOUT

Laker Pioneer serves the Mound, Minnetrista, Spring Park, Navarre, Long Lake, Orono, Maple Plain, Independence and Minnetonka Beach communities. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1974. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.lakerpioneer.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/laker_pioneer/

