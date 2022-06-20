ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

CSM Board of Trustees Appoints Shawn Coates as Board Chair and Sonja Cox as Vice Chair

By College of Southern Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t16Vu_0gGDcbWP00

College of Southern Maryland Board of Trustee Vice-Chair Shawn B. Coates will celebrated his grandmother’s birthday in a very special way. When the college’s Board of Trustees unanimously confirmed its next top leaders, it appointed Coates of Charles County as chair and Sonja Cox of St. Mary’s County as vice-chair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GamW5_0gGDcbWP00
Credit: College of Southern Maryland

A senior leader in the United States government with more than 20 years of experience, Coates’ appointment follows the footsteps of his grandmother – CSM Trustee Emeritus Veronica Coates, who served as the college’s trustee from 1976 to 1993, including five years as vice-chair and two years as chair. The beloved former community leader would have been 85 years old today. Veronica Coates passed in 2017, one year before Shawn Coates was appointed to the board by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

“I am very humbled and honored to serve,” Coates said following the notable vote.

Coates was selected as board vice-chair on July 1, 2020. The White Plains resident also serves as the scholarship chair for Morgan State University Southern Maryland Alumni Chapter; is a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.; a charter member of the Fort Washington Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi and participates with the Black Executive Exchange Program.

A frequent speaker on topics of diversity, hiring, development, and retention, Coates has presented at the Blacks in Government Conference and served as a panelist for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Scholarship Conference.

Coates holds a bachelor’s degree in information sciences and systems from Morgan State University and dual master’s degrees in business administration and information science from North Carolina Central University.  He is also a graduate of the Federal Executive Institute and has received graduate certificates from the University of Maryland College Park and Harvard University. He is involved with Beta Alpha Psi Honor Society, National Society of Black Engineers, Golden Key International Honor Society, National Black MBA Association, Blacks in Government Association and African American Federal Executive Association.

Cox was appointed to the CSM Board of Trustees by Governor Hogan in 2019. She has worked with Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Inc. ( SMECO ) since 1999, and currently serves as the energy company’s president and chief executive officer (CEO). She is the fifth CEO in the cooperative’s 83-year history and upon her 2020 appointment to CEO, joined the ranks of women who serve as managers at 77 of the 941 electric cooperatives across the nation.

Before being appointed CEO, Cox served as SMECO’s Chief Financial Officer where she was responsible for managing SMECO’s power portfolio, human resources, customer billing, energy and technology, and accounting personnel.

Named one of the Daily Record’s 2016 Top 100 Women of Maryland, Cox is a graduate of the Leadership Maryland Class of 2010 and has served on several boards for various organizations in SMECO’s service territory. She is a member of the Board of Directors and Strategic Planning Committee for ACES Power Marketing, headquartered in Indiana. Prior to her appointment as a CSM trustee, Cox was on the college’s audit committee.

A resident of Leonardtown, Cox holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Maryland and a master’s of business administration from Johns Hopkins University. She is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Maryland.

Jay Webster

Completing distinguished service as trustee chair is Jay Webster, of Calvert County. Webster was appointed to the board in 2016, served as vice-chair starting July 1, 2019, and became chair on July 1, 2020. He is vice president and part-owner of Marrick Properties, Inc., providing oversight to senior management, and developing and implementing creative strategic development for the homebuilders since 1984. Previously he was affiliated with Century 21 as Jay Webster & Associates Real Estate Sales in Upper Marlboro.

“When I joined the board in 2016, I joined a seasoned group of professionals committed to the success of this college,” Webster told the board following the new appointments. “Now I am a seasoned member and I couldn’t be more confident in the skill and commitment of the current members of this board. It has been my honor to serve with you.”

Webster went on to commend and thank his fellow board members for their work and dedication to the college and faculty, staff, and students for the past few years of the pandemic.

“The way that CSM has successfully navigated the pandemic is a result of this board’s hard work and it is a tribute to every single one of you,” he said. “I especially want to thank Dr. Murphy for her leadership and Larisa Pfeiffer for her unwavering support.”

CSM’s Board of Trustees is the governing body providing leadership and oversight of the college’s mission and policies. Coates and Cox will serve with fellow trustees Jay Webster, Kenneth W. Abell, Jose M. Gonzalez, Christy Lombardi, and Cordelia S. Postell, President Dr. Maureen, and board liaison CSM Chief of Staff Larisa Pfeiffer.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Maryland university system drops SAT/ACT admissions requirement

The University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents voted to drop SATs and ACTs as an admission requirement at its 12 universities. But that doesn’t mean that prospective students are necessarily off the hook when it comes to the standardized tests for college admissions. Instead, the schools that...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charles County, MD
Education
County
Charles County, MD
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
Local
Maryland Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
St. Mary
Bay Net

Calvert County NAACP Celebrates Juneteenth At Jefferson Patterson Park

ST. LEONARD, Md. – In the year 1619, the first slave ship to arrive in America, the White Lion, landed in Hampton, Virginia, bringing 20-30 enslaved Africans. Over the following centuries, thousands more were brought to America to serve under the oppressive heel of slavery, forced to work long hours on plantation fields, facing beatings or worse if they failed or refused.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

What we learned from Virginia and DC’s primary results

(DC News Now) — The 2022 primary election kicked off Tuesday for Virginia and Washington, DC. Here is what happened. Virginia Democrat Don Beyer and Republican Ben Cline highlighted a night where all 11 incumbent members of Congress in Virginia advanced to the November general election. But the main attraction was the Republican primary in […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Dept of Health receives one-year, nearly $700,000 HHS grant to enhance telehealth services in family planning sites

Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has been awarded a one-year, $699,987 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support statewide efforts to improve health equity by expanding telehealth services in family planning and preventive care service sites.  MDH will use the funds through May 31, 2023, to […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csm#Pfeiffer University#Csm Board Of Trustees#Board Chair#White Plains
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Jaymi Sterling endorsed by St. Mary’s FOP Lodge 7, cite need for change at State’s Attorney’s Office

Leonardtown, Md., June 21, 2022 – Jaymi Sterling (Republican), a fourteen-year veteran career prosecutor and former Deputy State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, announced today she is very honored to receive, and proudly accepts, the endorsement of our local police.   The Fraternal Order of Police – St. Mary’s County, MD Lodge 7, released the following […]
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
attractionmag.com

Bridge Controversy Confronts Kent Island

Do we even need a new bridge? If so, where should it go? Who should pay to build and maintain it? Who really benefits? Could a resolution be reached that would eliminate future bridge disputes? These questions were at the heart of a dispute between Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties almost 150 years ago.
QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

HVFD Engineer/Firefighter Scott Hankinson Awarded MSFA Firefighter of the Year

Congratulations to Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s Scott Hankinson on becoming this year’s MSFA Firefighter of The Year. The Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA) established the Firefighter of the Year Award in 1978, to be presented at the Annual MSFA Convention and Conference each year from nominations received from the member department or individuals. At the […]
HOLLYWOOD, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Democrats won’t break glass ceiling this year; 1-495/I-270 corridor report finally released; Jill Kamenetz blasts Franchot in video

DEEP BLUE MARYLAND’s GLASS CEILING FOR DEMOCRAT WOMEN REMAINS IN PLACE: In a deeply blue state where leaders pride themselves on promoting diversity, the Democratic ballot for governor of Maryland is entirely male. No women are running at the top of the ticket in a state with no women in Congress and none elected to statewide office. And yet in the upcoming primary, Democrats have an unprecedented seven women — all women of color — jockeying behind men for lieutenant governor, the No. 2 position, which is undefined and largely ceremonial. The women met this month for the lone lieutenant governor forum of the race. Ovetta Wiggins and Erin Cox/The Washington Post.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

DC Election Results: Bowser Wins Democratic Primary for Mayor

D.C. Mayor (D) The winner of the Democratic primary is the prohibitive favorite in the November general election in the heavily Democratic city. That would make Bowser the second mayor to win three consecutive terms, tying with Marion Barry, who presided over the city continuously from 1979 to 1991. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Reardon Sullivan earns police union endorsement in Montgomery County Executive race

Republican Reardon Sullivan has been endorsed by the Montgomery County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35 in the primary election for County Executive. Increasing crime countywide has become a hot-button issue in the campaign for both of the major political parties. The police union criticized County leaders last year for defunding 27 police officer positions, amid a spike in armed carjackings that has continued through this year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy