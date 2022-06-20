ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Gained 10,500 Jobs in May Unemployment Rate Decreased to 4.0%

By Maryland Department of Labor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iz7DB_0gGDcRe100

BALTIMORE, MD (June 17, 2022) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 10,500 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 4.0% in May. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland has regained a total of 334,200 jobs, with 313,500 jobs gained in the private sector.
Compared with May 2021, Maryland jobs are up by 78,500, an over-the-year change of 3.0%.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector had the largest private-sector jobs growth with 4,500 jobs from Accommodation and Food Service (4,400) and Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation sub-sectors (100).

Other sectors that experienced growth include: Mining, Logging, and Construction (1,400); Education and Health Services (1,200); Financial Activities (1,000); Professional and Business Services (300); Information (200); and Manufacturing remained the same.

Sectors that experienced a decline include Other Services (1,000) and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (200).

April’s preliminary jobs estimate as reported by BLS was revised downward by 400 jobs, from a loss of 500 to a loss of 900 jobs. Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained 28,500 jobs.

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website . Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation .

Comments / 2

Related
US News and World Report

The 15 Healthiest Communities in Maryland

Nine of Maryland's 24 counties or county equivalents landed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, including two that ranked among the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual Healthiest Communities project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 communities nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical...
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Maryland gas tax hike goes into effect July 1

(The Center Square) – Marylanders will be seeing a slight increase at the gas pump beginning July 1. The state’s annual gas tax increase goes into effect next week and the scheduled increase will raise the gasoline tax from 36.1 cents per gallon to 42.7 cents, an 18% increase.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Department of Health receives 1-year, nearly $700,000 HHS grant to enhance telehealth services in family planning sites

BALTIMORE, MD— The Maryland Department of Health has been awarded a one-year, $699,987 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support statewide efforts to improve health equity by expanding telehealth services in family planning and preventive care service sites. MDH will use the funds through May 31, 2023, to provide telehealth capacity-building training and technical … Continue reading "Maryland Department of Health receives 1-year, nearly $700,000 HHS grant to enhance telehealth services in family planning sites" The post Maryland Department of Health receives 1-year, nearly $700,000 HHS grant to enhance telehealth services in family planning sites appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Transit Fares To Increase Sunday After Hike Delayed Last Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fares for public transit in Maryland will increase Sunday, June 26, the Maryland Transit Authority reminds travelers. Single-trip fares will increase by 10 cents, with fares for Local Bus, Light RailLink and Metro SubwayLink going from $1.90 to $2.00, and MobilityLink fares going from $2.10 to $2.20. Monthly fare passes will increase from $74 to $77. The calculation is based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers. The price of public transportation increases every two years as required by the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Act of 2013. The price hike was supposed to go into effect on June 27, 2021, but Gov. Larry Hogan mitigated that by using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. There is a discounted fare option for people with flexible schedules called CharmFlex. The option, which started in 2021, allows people to buy three-day and ten-day passes that can be used on non-consecutive days over the span of 12 months. “Using CharmFlex, riders pay about 15% less compared to the cost of a day-pass or single-trip fare,” the MTA said in a statement. 
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Department Of Labor#Leisure#Financial Activities#Trade Transportation#Utilities#Bls#Data
Supermarket News

Grocery Outlet opens first store in Maryland

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has expanded its brick-and-mortar footprint to eight states with the debut of its first location in Maryland. Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet opened the doors to a store at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., on June 16. The new outlet marked the chain’s 424th store, with locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and now Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Wisconsin Examiner

Poor People’s Campaign’s Moral March on D.C. is just the beginning

Thousands assembled in Washington D.C. for the Poor People’s Campaign (PPC) Moral March on Washington Saturday. The march, the fruit of many months of organizing, gathered poor and low income people from over 40 states. They lined Pennsylvania Avenue, filling the streets with emotional testimonies of enduring the interlocking injustices underscored by the campaign. Alongside […] The post Poor People’s Campaign’s Moral March on D.C. is just the beginning appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan: Maryland investing $13.5 million to improve waterways

(The Center Square) – While taking a tour of the Eastern Shore, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan touted new investments in the state’s waterways. The governor announced that 45 applicants will receive a portion of the $13.5 million that will be invested through Waterway Improvement Fund Grants. The grants are designed to benefit boating access, facilities, and navigation […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

eLicensing Platform Open to All Prospective Sports Wagering Applicants

(Baltimore) — The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) today announced that it will open its eLicensing platform on June 17 to all businesses and individuals who wish to pursue Class B sports wagering facility licenses or mobile sports wagering licenses. Upon request, prospective applicants will be provided with access to the online system […]
BALTIMORE, MD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Will it be Maryland or Virginia? Feds near a verdict on new FBI headquarters

WASHINGTON — Maryland and Virginia politicians vying for the prize of a new FBI headquarters have just a few months left before a crucial federal government decision. The U.S. General Services Administration is expected to pick the best of three locations as soon as September, ending nearly two decades of advocacy, confusion and frustration across […] The post Will it be Maryland or Virginia? Feds near a verdict on new FBI headquarters appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Crumbl Cookies, the TikTok-famous gourmet cookie company, opening its first location in Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, MD— Something sweet is coming to southern Maryland! Crumbl Cookies, the famous gourmet cookie company, is set to serve customers its weekly rotating menu and iconic pink box in California Maryland. The California Crumbl grand opening is expected to take place on Friday, June 24 at 8am, at 45000 St. Andrews Church Road, Suite […]
CALIFORNIA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy