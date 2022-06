There aren't that many dad's out there who can say they've ever had a Father's Day like this. Jeff Kimball, the father of Roman Kimball, was in the stands on Sunday night and watched as his son got to pitch in the College World Series. Roman, a New Hartford native, is a freshman pitcher for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who are one of the few teams remaining in the tournament.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO