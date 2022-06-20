ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Nate Newton to Black College Football Hall of Fame; Cowboys Teammate Troy Aikman Shows Support

By Mike D'Abate
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Nate Newton’s enshrinement became official during a ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday

One of the more evocative players in the history of the Dallas Cowboys has earned a well-deserved honor.

Former Cowboys offensive lineman Nate Newton has been inducted to the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Newton became the seventh product of Florida A&M to earn the distinction. His enshrinement became official during a ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday. Among those in attendance was legendary Cowboys quarterback and former teammate Troy Aikman .

Though he had Division I colleges recruiting him, Newton chose to remain close to his Orlando home. He played on both sides of the line for the Florida A&M Rattlers under the leadership of College Football Hall-of-Fame coach Rudy Hubbard. At the start of his junior season he became a full-time contributor on offense, where he earned All-MEAC honors playing right tackle as a senior.

Following a two-year stay with the Tampa Bay Bandits of the USFL, Newton signed as a free agent with Dallas in 1986. He started out as a reserve offensive lineman, earning the nickname "the Kitchen" due to being even larger in stature than William "The Refrigerator" Perry, of Chicago Bears fame.

Primarily aligning at left guard, Newton was a six-time Pro Bowler 1992-96 and 1998. Only Larry Allen (10) has been to more Pro Bowls with the Cowboys on the offensive line. He is tied with Rayfield Wright and John Niland for six appearances each. His ability to protect Aikman and to run-block for running back Emmitt Smith helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls in 1992, 1993, and 1995. From 1992-95, together with Erik Williams, Mark Tuinei, Mark Stepnoski, John Gesek and Kevin Gogan, Newton was part of some of the best offensive lines to play in NFL history, known as “The Great Wall of Dallas”.

Despite his standout pro career, Newton realizes that the foundation for such success was set at Florida A&M. The significance of being acknowledged by the BCHOF is not lost on Newton, especially for young black student athletes.

"I never looked at myself as going into the hall of fame," Newton said. "When [former Washington quarterback] Doug [Williams] called me, I thought that we were just going to chop it up about our Cowboys versus Washington days but he called me to welcome me into the Black College Football Hall of Fame and told me to keep it under my hat because it was the day before. It was a big surprise. I don't see myself as some great player; I see myself as a good guy and someone you can depend on. Things just keep happening for the good."

Newton was among seven inductees into the Hall’s Class of 2022, including Ben Coates (Livingstone College), Donald Driver (Alcorn State University), John Moody (Morris Brown College), Sammy White (Grambling State University), coach William Nicks (Morris Brown, Prairie View A&M) and contributor Roscoe Nance.

Comments / 0

 

