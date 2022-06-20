ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

I grew up in Las Vegas. Here are 6 things I wish tourists knew before they visited.

By Katie Skinner
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2tMA_0gGDa8H700
I grew up in Las Vegas and I have a few tips for tourists.

Katie Skinner

  • I was born and raised in Las Vegas and there a few things I wish tourists knew before visiting.
  • Tourists should remember to tip workers and drink plenty of water.
  • There's also tons of free things to do here and you can save money by going to matinees.

I was born in Las Vegas and grew up in the northern area, so I know a thing or two about exploring it.

Here are a few things I wish tourists would know before visiting Nevada's so-called Sin City.

If you're visiting the Strip, be prepared to walk

Walking along the Strip is such a dazzling and unique experience. It hosts some of the most impressive lights and architecture that's larger-than-life. Plus, it's a people watcher's dream.

However, it is just over 4 miles long so plan ahead and map out a route. If walking isn't your thing, there are other options for exploring the Strip, like trams or buses.

Don't bother trying to hail a taxi — call a rideshare or rent a car

In my experience, it's really hard to get a taxi to stop for you in Vegas (and taxis are prohibited from stopping to pick up passengers on the Strip ). Really, I think you'd be hard-pressed to even find a taxi to hail in the city.

There are a lot of people exploring Las Vegas by foot and rideshares are popular. In fact, many casinos in Vegas have a designated spot for Ubers or Lyfts to find you and pick you up.

Renting a car is also a solid option. Just be sure to watch for pedestrians if you drive because they can get very distracted by all of the lights and crowds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbCoH_0gGDa8H700
When you're in Las Vegas, make sure you have your walking shoes.

Katie Skinner

Don't forget to tip workers

Just about every service provider (valets, entertainers, bartenders, and more) in Las Vegas depend on tourism for their living.

I've never met anyone who works as hard to make people happy and comfortable as my friends who work in casinos and hotels. They love sharing their stories of tourists who made their day and are always honing their craft to give visitors an experience worth traveling for.

Dehydration is no joke

The dryness in the Vegas air can really sneak up on you, especially if you've been drinking alcohol and walking a ton.

In this heat, it's also pretty easy to get dehydrated , so I suggest you bring water with you (and remember to frequently drink it).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003Tr0_0gGDa8H700
Las Vegas can be dry and hot, so remember to drink water.

Katie Skinner

Don't miss out on free entertainment

Las Vegas is known for its luxury experiences, but there's plenty to do that doesn't cost money. For example, people watching was one of my favorite free activities growing up.

I also love visiting the Bellagio Fountain on the Strip, which regularly has water shows with music and light. There's also First Friday at the start of every month in the Downtown Arts District where you can look at themed exhibits and listen to live music.

There are also free museums and aquariums throughout the city, plus some beautiful hiking trials just outside of it.

Catching the matinee of a show is a great way to save money

If there's a show you're eager to see, check to see if they have an afternoon showing.

If they do, you will likely save a decent amount of money. Matinees also tend to be a little less crowded, in my experience.

As a local, I've mostly gone to shows in the afternoon because I want to avoid crowds and feeling like I'm overpaying for something.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

Related
thebharatexpressnews.com

The 8 Best Hotels In Las Vegas

All products and services featured are independently selected by TBEN Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Andrea Bennett Contributor. TBEN Vetted. There’s arguably no place more transporting than the Las Vegas Strip. Within convenient walking...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
vegas24seven.com

Super Bingo at the Plaza, July 31-Aug. 2 / NV residents save 50% on registration

Super Bingo at Plaza Hotel & Casino, July 31-Aug. 2. Nevada residents save 50 percent on event registration. Home to Downtown Las Vegas’ only bingo room, the Plaza Hotel & Casino will hold its $160,000 Super Bingo tournament, July 31 through Aug. 2, and is offering a 50 percent discount to Nevada residents on their event registration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Las Vegas Hotels#Local Life#Travel Info#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Ubers#Lyfts
kfrxfm.com

Omaha Couple Living A Nightmare

Swarming honey bees form a cluster on a branch of a tree in a local neighborhood in Las Vegas, Nevada. About 6,000 bees were recently removed from inside the walls of an Omaha couple’s 100-year-old home. Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre told the Omaha World-Herald they have been planting bee-friendly...
OMAHA, NE
lasvegasadvisor.com

It Might Not Scratch My Itch

I was walking through Sam’s Town here in Las Vegas on a Tuesday in June. The casino offers 10x points (worth 0.5%) for seniors on Tuesdays and I was scouting the place looking to see if anything might be of interest. Even after all these years, scouting is part of my routine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
smartcitiesdive.com

Las Vegas approves Boring Co. Loop under downtown

Both tunneling and bureaucracy can be a slow, arduous grind. Last week, The Boring Co. inched past another milestone, when the Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the Elon Musk-owned company. The deal permits Boring to build, own and operate underground tunnels beneath the Strip. The company...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Music
vegas24seven.com

2-for-1 Buffet Entrance on July 4, Spa Aquae Launches Sound of Color Meditation Manis & Pedis, and Spa Memberships at JW Marriott and Rampart Casino

Independence Day Brings 2-for-1 Buffet Entrance, Spa Aquae Launches Sound of Color Meditation Manis & Pedis, and Spa Memberships Officially Launch at JW Marriott Las Vegas and Rampart Casino This July. JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Rampart Casino sits upon a 50-acre property that includes two towers,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

RUM RUNNERS BAND-&-MILLERS TAVERN-GREAT COMBINATION-BY SANDY ZIMMERMAN ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR-

REVIEW: I was invited to see the Rum Runners Band, heard about them but this was my first time experiencing them at Millers Tavern with a lake view and dancing on the patio. Classic rock, Motown, Rk’n Blues, it’s a great any way you mix it the music stands out from all of the rest! You move to the beat of the music at your table, or even better dance because the music makes you want to dance. The quartet appears all around Las Vegas and is known as Las Vegas’ most wanted.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Station Casinos will light up the skies around Vegas on the Fourth of July

Station Casinos' six suburban Las Vegas resorts will ignite Fireworks by Grucci at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4. The coordinated launch of each display at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, Palace Station, Sunset Station, Santa Fe Station and Boulder Station will be one of the largest displays in the Las Vegas Valley. The shows will have a synchronized playlist for guests to listen to, available at the company's website.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Shade Tree shelter in Las Vegas asking for summer donations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Shade Tree, a local shelter dedicated to supporting women and children in crisis, is calling on the community for donations as summer begins. The Shade Tree said that summer is the slowest season for donations, so it is urging the community to help out. Items...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Insider

Insider

466K+
Followers
29K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy