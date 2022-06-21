ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Good Samaritan rushed to help after deadly boat crash near Key Biscayne

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3710HE_0gGDa6Vf00

Witness recounts Biscayne Bay boat crash aftermath 02:29

MIAMI - Two people were killed and nearly a dozen others were injured when two boats collided late Friday night near Key Biscayne.

"The screaming was very disturbing, of course, they were saying we're going to die, we cannot swim," said Xavier Ruiz.

He was boating with five of his friends about a mile away when he said he heard cries for help.

"It was very dark, remember it was like 10:30 p.m., we just saw heads floating and people screaming in desperation. They were telling us they couldn't swim and they were going to die," said Ruiz.

He said they immediately called 911 and tried to get closer to them but it was so dark he could barely see the people in the water and didn't want to risk hitting anyone.

"There was a lady holding an infant, they were screaming a lot and there was another girl maybe around 10, 12 years old, they couldn't swim and there was another girl behind and then a body floating between them," said Ruiz.

Once they got close enough, he said they started to throw life jackets to them in the water. He distinctly remembers the young girl trying to get to the life jacket.

"The girl did grab on to that, she did not know how to swim so we had to give her some tips like saying try to do like a dog so you can get closer to the life jacket. It was maybe like three feet away from her, but it took her a few minutes to grab onto the life jacket," said Ruiz.

He said within seven minutes of being there, fire rescue arrived.

"We saw the rescue team arrive, boat and helicopter, in fact, we used our cellphones to give them some guidance towards the crash," said Ruiz.

He said at the moment they were so focused on trying to help the people they couldn't process what was really happening. By Sunday, he said they were feeling the effects of that night.

"It's very surreal because you don't expect in the middle of the night, in the middle of the water, a mile off Key Biscayne or maybe less to hear this coming from the water. It's just, it's really surreal and then to see two boats, one was sinking, the other actually pulling the other down," said Ruiz.

The Coast Guard said they pulled 10 people from the water and recovered one body, the second body was recovered by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Florida Fish & Wildlife says it's an active investigation and they have yet to determine what led to the crash.  They identified the two people who died in the collision as 80-year-old Pablo Diaz and 42-year-old Osvaldo Castro, both of them from Miami.  The Key Biscayne boating community hoping this crash is a wakeup call for dangerous boaters.

"You get a lot of boats out here and they're hauling butt and it's pitch black.  You can't see a pole; you can't see another boat anchored up," says Ryan Rasberry, a charter boat captain with Tell N' Tails.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

NEW CASTLE, N.H. (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
NEW CASTLE, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
Key Biscayne, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Key Biscayne, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Complex

Florida Man Dies After Going Into Lake With Alligators to Search for Frisbees

A man in Florida was found dead after he decided to search for Frisbees in a lake with surrounding signs warning people to beware of alligators, CBS News reports. Largo Police Department confirmed via email Tuesday that “a gator was involved” in the death of an unidentified 47-year-old man in John S. Taylor Park. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a specialist has been contracted to remove the gator “and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Biscayne Bay#Good Samaritan#Us Coast Guard#Traffic Accident
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Man Charged After Boat Crash Leaves 5 Dead

A Georgia man has been charged with boating under the influence after a fatal accident left five people dead Saturday morning. Authorities say the boats were traveling in opposite directions on the Wilmington River when they collided. Savannah resident Mark Christopher Stegall, 45, has been arrested, local CBS affiliate WTOC reports, as Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources and Chatham County Marine Patrol lead the investigation. Authorities have identified the victims, which include four members of the same family: Calvary Day School faculty member Christopher David Leffler, 51; his wife Lori Lynn Leffler, 50; their sons Zachary, 23, and Nathan Leffler, 17; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37. It’s not yet clear whether Stegall caused the crash, local ABC affiliate WJCL reports.
SAVANNAH, GA
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Daily Mail

Moment Chicago commuter, 20, leaps onto subway tracks to rescue man who had fallen onto electrified third rail after a brawl and pulled him to safety: 'I could feel the shocks through my body but it didn't stop me'

A 20-year-old Chicago man is being celebrated as a hero after he leaped into action to save the life of a man who fell on the subway's potentially deadly third electrified rail. Anthony Perry, 20, was honored in a ceremony on Wednesday by a local community leader who awarded him...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Tragedy as newly-wed woman on her honeymoon is killed after her husband crashed their golf buggy on idyllic holiday island - as details emerge about how witnesses fought to save her life

A young woman has died in a golf buggy accident while honeymooning on Hamilton Island - just three days after her wedding. The 29-year old was in the passenger seat while travelling along Whitsunday Boulevard at about 4.30 on Monday afternoon when the buggy's battery went flat. Her new husband,...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

Dog dragged into water, eaten by gator at Florida park

TALLAHASSEE - A man was playing with his dog at a Florida park when it was attacked by an alligator, dragged into the water and eaten earlier this month, wildlife officials said. Joshua Wells told wildlife authorities that he was playing with his unleashed dog near water at a popular park in Tallahassee on June 6 when the alligator snatched his dog, according to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Wells, 44, said he grabbed the alligator, cuffing its legs, but realized that was dangerous, according to the report. "He said he quickly realized that was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Miami

2 bodies recovered, 10 injured after boat collision near Biscayne Bay

MIAMI - The US Coast guard said Saturday that 2 bodies had been recovered and 10 people were injured following a boat collision Friday night near Biscayne Bay. Authorities said it happened at around 10:45 p.m. near Nixon Beach.The Coast Guard said they pulled 10 people from the water and recovered one body, the second body was recovered by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue."A rescue swimmer was lowered to a Station Miami Beach small boat and assisted two critically injured survivors and transferred one of them to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew who brought the survivor to Jackson Memorial Medical Center for higher medical care," the Coast Guard said. A total of nine survivors were taken to Mercy Hospital."On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we'd like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones," said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn of the Coast Guard. "The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies quickly responded and exhaustively worked together on this search and rescue case." The incident is under investigation by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. 
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
65K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy