BARRON AND LA CROSSE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking for a cat who gets along with other cats, meet Mazie. This three-year-old is available for adoption at Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County. Volunteers at CCC say Mazie can be shy at first, but her personality comes out when it’s time to play.

