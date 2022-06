SOUTHINGTON - The Southington High School Class of 2022 celebrated all their accomplishments and looked back on good memories Friday during their graduation ceremony. Families packed the bleachers on the athletic field, many holding bouquets of flowers for their graduates and cameras to capture the moment. On the way there, many stopped to take pictures in their caps and gowns, sitting on school benches or standing in front of the school entrance.

