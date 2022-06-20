ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

How to have a yoga retreat on a budget in 2022

lonelyplanet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't break the bank or your back with these top tips for seeking out affordable yoga retreats © Thomas Barwick / Getty. Finding your zen shouldn’t come at a hefty price. Yoga retreats are no longer just a luxury travel experience; with an ever-growing number of budget-friendly trips on offer across...

www.lonelyplanet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Beware the Luxury Beach Resort

I hate the beach. My skin burns and blisters as soon as the sun touches it, I dislike sweating without exercising, and sand makes no sense at all to me—it’s just hot and gritty dirt that other people apparently enjoy rolling around in. I was raised by parents whose idea of leisure is cutting miles of trails in the woods and painting an entire house by hand, so the prospect of enforced idleness makes me panicky. Plus, the ocean itself, while aesthetically pleasing, is terrifyingly untrustworthy, with its riptides and hurricanes and tsunamis and sharks and microplastics and slithering monsters of the deep. It has just too many sneaky ways to kill you.
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

Dubai Has Now A Private Island Resort Inspired In The Maldives

Known for its lavish wealth, luxury shopping, vibrant nightlife, and state-of-the-art architecture, Dubai is now working to become a world-class beach resort destination. Named Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, this private island resort is one of the latest and most ambitious projects in Dubai. As CNN reported, it replicates the Maldives, a world-famous paradise destination that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. The resort is owned by Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Hawaii State
TravelNoire

Island Resort In Panama Builds The First 'Aerial Beach' In The World

Known for being a transit country because of the Panama Canal, this Latin American country also offers beautiful natural landscapes that attract visitors from all over the world. With so many options including paradisiac beaches and stunning nature, Panama has a new reason to visit the country. Bocas Bali, an island resort in Panama, has recently launched the world’s first aerial beach.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Retreats#Wellness Tourism#Vegan#Shambala Gatherings
Washington Examiner

Top French court rules no burkinis in Grenoble public pools

France's top administrative court upheld a ban on full-body burkini swimsuits on Tuesday, rejecting an appeal from the city of Grenoble. Grenoble, located in southeastern France, had authorized women to wear burkinis in public pools last month. The decision means that burkini swimwear, largely worn by Muslim women, will be banned in the city's pools once again.
WORLD
Travel + Leisure

10 Best Dog-friendly Beaches in the U.S.

There's nothing like a nice day on the beach with your entire family. And we mean your whole family — dogs included. Dogs have long been man's best friend, but more than ever, people are considering their furballs just another one of the group. According to a 2019 survey by SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence, 98% of people surveyed consider their dogs to be members of the family. That makes it little surprise that more people are looking to take their pets on vacation with them too, including to beach vacations around the nation. If you're looking to travel with your pup to a gorgeous beach for your next getaway, we're here to help. Here are 10 of the best dog-friendly beaches in America.
PETS
TravelNoire

Atlantis To Open The World's Most Ultra-Luxury Resort In Dubai

For many travelers, Dubai is known for being one of the world’s most luxurious destinations. From its magnificent skyscrapers and stunning hotels to its burnished sandy shores, Dubai attracts people from all over the world who want to explore its opulence. Now, Atlantis Resorts is working to make Dubai even fancier. The company announced that it is launching the most ultra-luxury resort in the world. Named Atlantis The Royal, the $1.4bn megaproject will be located on Palm Island and it’s scheduled to open in October 2022. Atlantis Resorts is a subsidiary of Kerzner International, a global developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

How to Retire on a Cruise Ship

If you enjoyed cruises during your vacation time, it may be appealing to think about moving onboard permanently in retirement. Cruising has become increasingly accessible during the last decade and continues to provide a somewhat leisurely mode to explore the world. While the idea of setting sail and enjoying a plethora of amenities can be attractive, there are logistics to consider before signing up for long-term cruising.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
The Independent

Spanish beach town to fine tourists £645 for urinating in the sea

A Spanish city is set to fine tourists £645 if they are caught urinating in the sea.The city council in Vigo, Galicia, has passed legislation banning “physiological evacuation on the beach or in the sea”, slapping a fine of €750 (£645) on anyone caught short while in the shallows.Under the new rules, public urination in beach areas has been made a “minor infraction” and “an infringement of hygiene and sanitary regulations”.The council has not clarified how they plan to enforce the rule or monitor swimmers and paddlers on local beaches, though it has said it will also install public toilets...
WORLD
TravelNoire

Belize Collection To Launch New Luxury Villas In The Jewel Of The Caribbean

Good news for those who love Belize; one of the most favorite destinations in the world – and want to experience a luxury environment while visiting the country. The Belize Collection has announced the debut of new luxury villas at its Jaguar Reef property. It is scheduled to be opened this fall. Bookings are open for travel starting November 15, 2022.
TRAVEL
FodorsTravel

10 Reasons You’re Spending More on Vacations Than Travel Experts

Want to know how the “the experts” travel more often, but somehow spend less? Here’s a list of 10 expert habits that could help save a few dollars on your next trip. As travel costs reach near-record-breaking points this season, travelers everywhere are searching high and low for the “best deal.” With gas projected to reach almost $6 this summer and the average domestic roundtrip flight lingering around $400, any expert tip to save money on vacation is bound to yield worthy results. Want to know how the “the experts” travel more often, but somehow spend less? Whether you’re planning a regional road trip or an international getaway, these tips are bound to help out. Here’s a list of 10 expert habits that could help save a few dollars on your next trip.
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

Adventures on the Water in Québec

In the warm months of summer, vibrant meadows of wildflowers and green hills spring to life, and with them Québec’s summer adventures, which stretch into late September or early October, beckon. The lifeblood of it all is the province’s waterways, especially the mighty St. Lawrence River, which becomes a hub for a wide variety of summertime activities. The St. Lawrence River may be one of the longest rivers in the world, but it’s also an estuary and a gulf, and its changing marine environment is as spectacular as the wildlife it attracts. It’s also the source of Québec’s history, culture, and identity, with life moving to its rhythms and tides. But perhaps the most powerful thing this waterway creates isn’t something you can touch and see—it’s something you feel. It’s a sense of adventure that takes over and drives you to wonder what’s around the next bend.
TRAVEL
mansionglobal.com

This Six-Bedroom Villa Stands Right on the Sand in Los Cabos, Mexico

This oceanfront home is one of 10 villas under construction on the beach in a 33-acre St. Regis enclave within the 1,850-acre Quivira resort community in Los Cabos. Known as the Residences at St. Regis Los Cabos, the villas are on track for a spring 2023 completion. That is also when the St. Regis hotel, which has 120 rooms or suites, is set to open. There are also 64 multifamily residences in the St. Regis development.
REAL ESTATE
lonelyplanet.com

How to navigate London amid transport strikes and airport disruptions

Britain's biggest rail strike in 30 years began on Tuesday, with an estimated 40,000 rail staff taking part in the protest. Industrial action — prompted by a long-running dispute over salary, job security and redundancies — is scheduled for another two days this week, leading London's transport authority to warn against travel in the capital on strike days.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy