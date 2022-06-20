How to have a yoga retreat on a budget in 2022

In the warm months of summer, vibrant meadows of wildflowers and green hills spring to life, and with them Québec’s summer adventures, which stretch into late September or early October, beckon. The lifeblood of it all is the province’s waterways, especially the mighty St. Lawrence River, which becomes a hub for a wide variety of summertime activities. The St. Lawrence River may be one of the longest rivers in the world, but it’s also an estuary and a gulf, and its changing marine environment is as spectacular as the wildlife it attracts. It’s also the source of Québec’s history, culture, and identity, with life moving to its rhythms and tides. But perhaps the most powerful thing this waterway creates isn’t something you can touch and see—it’s something you feel. It’s a sense of adventure that takes over and drives you to wonder what’s around the next bend.
Comments / 0