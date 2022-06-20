Election filing update

Richard Nelson Fajna, Sr., best known as Ricky, age 65, of Lawrenceville, Virginia passed away June 16, 2022. He is preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Fajna; and brothers, Danny, Carl, Floyd, Sonny and Rusty Fajna. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Fajna; three children, Betty Finch (Bruce Greene), Richard Fajna (Nichol Fajna) and Sharon Fajna (Rusty Burkett); seven grandchildren, Justin Rook (Emily Joyner), Brandon Whitby (Kaci Clary), Nelson Moss, Cody Fajna, Hunter Fajna (Meredith Twisdale), Stephen Finch, Brantlee Fajna; three great grandchildren, Aden Rook, Greyson Rook and Madilynn Mae Whitby; four brothers, Tony Fajna (Candy) of Penn., Joseph Fajna (Brenda) of Gasburg, Virginia, Johnny Fajna (Delores) of Penn. and Wayne Fajna of Emporia, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

