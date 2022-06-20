ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Officers shoot, kill armed suspect in Pacoima

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Police Department officers exchanged gunfire with a man suspected of trying to carjack a vehicle in Pacoima and killed the man, authorities said Monday. Foothill Station officers responded to multiple 911 calls at about...

spectrumnews1.com

spectrumnews1.com

Funeral held for LAPD officer killed in training accident

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Colleagues and friends gathered at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills Wednesday to bid farewell to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Houston Ryan Tipping, who died after suffering a spinal cord injury during a training accident at the agency's Elysian Park academy. Tipping, 32, died May 29....
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Navy veteran sucker punched in unprovoked attack in Koreatown

LOS ANGELES - A Navy veteran says he was violently sucker punched in an unprovoked attack while waiting for the bus in Koreatown – and it was all caught on camera. It happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. The victim, who only wanted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Man in Custody After Yelling Slurs at Filipino Family in Drive-Thru Attack, Officials Say

A California man who attacked a Filipino family physically and verbally in a McDonald’s drive-thru line last month has been taken into custody, Los Angeles County authorities said Wednesday. On May 13, Nicholas Weber, 32, allegedly bumped into Patricia Roque and her mother, Nerissa, with his Jeep on May 13. He was captured on video shouting that the women were “so Asian” and threatening them in a racist accent, according to ABS-CBN. After she called him, Patricia’s 60-year-old husband, Gabriel, arrived at the restaurant, where Weber allegedly pushed him to the ground, breaking his rib. Nerissa was then “strangled” and “hit in the chest” by Weber, Patricia told WLS-TV. Weber was cited by responding officers and charged with one count of felony battery and one count of misdemeanor battery, attached to a hate crime allegation. After he skipped a June 8 arraignment, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested “on an unrelated matter” on Tuesday and is being held on the warrant, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Assault Suspect Taken Into Custody At Gunpoint Near 14 Freeway

An assault with a deadly weapon suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint in Newhall Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement officers in Newhall encountered an assault with a deadly weapon suspect near the Newhall Park and Ride on Newhall Avenue near the 14 Freeway, according to initial reports.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Boyfriend identified as suspect in double homicide of girlfriend, another man in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - Authorities Tuesday identified a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of a woman he had been dating and another man on a Hollywood street. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, is being sought in connection with the shootings of Ajani Patridge, 40, of Los Angeles, and Nadia Campbell, 35, of Hollywood. The pair were shot about 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue, and they died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Vehicle in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 47-year-old man was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. Hector Herrera was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday at 437...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Palmdale Woman Killed in Violent Crash

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was killed when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified Monday as a Palmdale resident. Jada Taylor Gipson was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale man killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CNS) — A 30-year-old man from Palmdale was found fatally shot inside a vehicle next to his son, on Father’s Day, in Long Beach. Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue and found Leevi Matuni Maseuli with a gunshot wound to his upper body, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, next to his seven-year-old son who was in the passenger’s seat, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Dominick Scaccia said.
LONG BEACH, CA

