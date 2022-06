The Santa Monica City Council is poised to finalize its second attempt at this year’s Housing Element when it meets on Tuesday, June 21. The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) rejected Santa Monica’s first attempt at an updated Housing Element for the 2021-29 cycle, which had been submitted in October 2021. In its February rejection letter, HCD provided several pages of notes, which City staff have spent the last four months poring over in order to produce the updated Housing Element.

