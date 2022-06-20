Calvert seeks grant for emergency homeless shelter

Statistics show Calvert County’s homeless population has been climbing and was at approximately 440 as of two years ago.

A memo to the county commissioners from Jennifer Moreland, director of community resources, states Calvert has “a documented need for an emergency weather shelter due to an inadequate amount of beds in our local shelters and the Safe Nights freezing weather program.”

The homeless population count in Calvert rose by nearly 70 from 2018 to 2020, the latest year a count was taken.

During their June 7 meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a plan to remedy the situation, partnering with a local nonprofit and seeking grant money from a state agency.

The nonprofit is On Our Own of Calvert Inc., which, according to Moreland, has been providing services to the homeless in Calvert for nearly 30 years.

“The nonprofit has proposed a partnership with the county to acquire and develop an emergency shelter and homeless day program at 85 Main Street in Prince Frederick,” Moreland stated in her memo. A two-story structure would be purchased with the grant funds that would go into the county’s capital improvement plan for fiscal 2023 as a project.

According to a breakdown of the $800,000 community resources is applying for in the form of a community development block grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, $695,000 is to be used to acquire the property with $105,000 to be used for renovating an existing structure.

“The plan is that the county will own the property and lease the property to On Our Own Calvert Inc. for a one dollar annual fee,” Moreland stated. “The nonprofit will provide financial support of the property’s monthly utility expenses in exchange.”

In a letter to Cindy Stone, state DHCD director, it was noted, “The county’s current Project ECHO Shelter, built in 2010, has exceeded available capacity and has limits on serving the chronic homeless with serious mental illness.”

The letter, drafted by staff, and signed at the board’s direction by Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), adds that the latter individuals “live in encampments all around Prince Frederick, presenting a health and public safety issue and frustrating small business owners.”

“We have a small population of homeless,” Hance said after the board’s vote to approve the plan. “They are still important.”