“When I was 12-years-old I became obsessed with The Beatles. I read every book about the band and listened to their music non-stop. One day, while watching the Beatles Anthology documentary on VHS, I had the epiphany that I needed to go beyond just listening to the songs and actually learn how to play them. I immediately asked my parents for a guitar, and they agreed to get me one, probably because I needed an actual hobby beyond reading Beatles books. We went to Musician’s Friend where I picked up a Squier Fat Strat and an Epiphone EP-800 amp.”

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO