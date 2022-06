Osmosis DEX on the Cosmos Blockchain was recently exploited for $5 million. The DEX’s bug was first flagged by an anonymous user on Reddit. Osmosis, a reputed blockchain on the Cosmos ecosystem, was reportedly exploited today for $5 million. The network had to undergo an abrupt halt to save the remaining liquidity on the network. According to the DEX’s official discord, the osmosis chain was halted citing an “emergency maintenance”, alerting users to not use the chain or the DEX for any crypto activities for the time being.

