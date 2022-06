GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The ongoing heatwave is making an already smelly problem even worse for neighbors in the Goodlettsville area. According to customers, more than 2,000 homes that use Kleen Way Disposal for their trash pickup have been waiting days and even weeks for their cans to be emptied. As a result, many garbage bags are now sitting on the ground next to overflowing cans waiting to be picked up.

