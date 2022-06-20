ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Opinion | When the world was a mess, Alabama showed plain common sense

By Kay Ivey
alreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last two years, tourists and vacationers have flocked to Alabama to escape unnecessary restrictions and mandates. They also traveled here in record numbers because Alabama has something for everyone. From our white sandy beaches on the Gulf Coast to the river valleys across the state to vibrant...

www.alreporter.com

Comments / 5

Related
AL.com

7 awesome Alabama caves where you can explore (and cool down)

You know what’s a cool place to visit, even during a record-setting heat wave? A cave. Alabama has a few to choose from. Truth be told, Alabama has a lot of caves. Many are well-known to cavers but are on private property and aren’t open as public attractions. Some that once offered public access have changed hands and closed. Many require the ability and equipment to navigate vertical passages, meaning they’re inaccessible and/or dangerous to casual sightseers.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
AL.com

Alabama chapel billed as ‘smallest church on Earth’

Gary Smith, like many of us, got a little bored during the first months of the global COVID pandemic of 2020. So he found the perfect thing to do during a lockdown – he built a roadside attraction. On his property at Loblolly Farm wedding and entertainment venue in...
SEMMES, AL
AL.com

Runoff, arrest updates, Tutwiler Hall: Down in Alabama

If you were looking for an old-fashion concession speech and party unity and “now we must unify to win in November” after Alabama’s U.S. Senate runoff, well, as they say, bless your little pea-pickin’ heart. On today’s briefing we have some of the highlights from yesterday’s...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Report: Alabama ranks near bottom on levels of patriotism

Alabama ranks near the bottom in levels of patriotism, according to a recent nationwide report on patriotic feelings and actions among American citizens. The analysis, conducted by WalletHub, evaluated levels of military and civic engagement through 13 relevant metrics, including average military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults and shares of residents who participate in groups or organizations, to determine levels of patriotic sentiments in U.S States.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Health officials issue warning as Alabama’s heatwave continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Record-breaking heat and heat advisories are taking a toll on many in Alabama. Some summer camps are making adjustments to keep children safe and indoors. Cooling stations are also opening in Montgomery. Currently, Montgomery public libraries and community centers can be used as cooling stations to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Economy#Sandy Beaches#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do
AL.com

Alabama tightens rules on foul-smelling sludge after complaints

Alabama’s environmental regulators have tightened state rules for using food processing waste or sewage sludge as fertilizer in response to numerous complaints about the practice generated across Alabama over the past two years and reported on extensively by AL.com. The Alabama Environmental Management Commission -- the appointed body that...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Flowers makes history with Democratic nomination for governor

Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers made history Tuesday night after securing her spot as the Democratic nominee in Alabama's gubernatorial race. Flowers narrowly defeated Malika Sanders Fortier for the nomination, making her the first Black person to represent a major party in an Alabama gubernatorial race. The Associated Press Race Call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
fox5atlanta.com

Triple threat: Watch as 3 waterspouts swirl off the Alabama coast

MOBILE, Ala. - It’s like a scene from the movie "Twister" – but only over water. Beachgoers in Alabama watched as not one, not two but three waterspouts danced on Mobile Bay Monday morning. More waterspouts were spotted along the coast, prompting the National Weather Service in Mobile...
MOBILE, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
vigourtimes.com

$25M mansion sale sets record in Florida Panhandle — again

This isn’t the pending sale for Netscape founder Jim Clark’s roughly $175 million home in Florida, a figure that stands to break the record for the priciest home ever sold in the Sunshine State. But this recent deal for a beachfront estate along the Panhandle quietly broke a regional record — and for its second time, no less.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Identity theft in Alabama rises drastically in 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While costs are rising with gas and inflation, identity theft is skyrocketing, especially in the state of Alabama. It’s a nationwide issue that is getting worse, with a new report from QuoteWizard by Lending Tree, detailing some of the rapid increases since 2019. For Alabama,...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy