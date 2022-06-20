ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Local farmers feel the impact of high diesel prices￼

By Herald Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone these days is feeling pressure at the pump, but local farmers are especially taking a hit. Most farming equipment takes diesel, and as of June 16, the average price of the fuel in St. Joseph is $5.14 per gallon, according to AAA. This time last year, it was more than...

