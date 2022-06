SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Tuesday, Sussex County officials announced the acquirement of four parcels of land for preservation. “I think this is fulfilling the public’s view that the County Council should be acquiring open space for public access, or just for preservation purposes. The county has been doing that over a number of years, and this is just the most recent round of acquisitions,” said Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson.

