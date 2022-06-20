ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Residents get hands-on experience at annual firefighter event

 2 days ago

Residents get hands-on experience at annual firefighter event.

kxnet.com

Summer Unplugged program aims to get kids outside, off their electronics

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Want your kids to get off their electronics and outdoors?. Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports, Hess Corporation and the Minot YMCA all came together to host “Summer Unplugged.”. This program is free for everyone and is a way to bring families together by doing outdoor...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Meet Cyrus, Minot PD’s newest four-legged officer

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Police Department has added a new four-legged officer to the force. Meet Cyrus. He’s a 17-month-old German Shepherd from Slovakia, dual trained to find narcotics and lost items for the Minot Police Department. “Cyrus and I might just be in the background....
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Class provides life, safety skills for children over 11

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As we celebrate the start of summer, many kids will be home alone or babysitting which could leave their parents a little nervous. This is where Safe Sitter® courses come in, where kids can learn skills to keep themselves and others safe in case of an emergency.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot woman creates ‘Walk Down Memory Lane’ as part of Alzheimer’s awareness

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tuesday is the Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day fundraiser. A Minot woman is using the day to pay tribute to her mother. Paula Selland, a volunteer advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, created her own “walk down memory lane” seven years ago, in honor of her mother Marilyn, who was fighting the disease.
MINOT, ND
Crime & Safety
kxnet.com

Minot Public Library improvement plans

Minot Public Library improvement plans
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

‘A symbolic Flame of Hope’: Law Enforcement Torch Run

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics hit the streets Tuesday. Teams throughout the state are running hundreds of miles in celebration of the state summer games, phase two, which begins Friday. The torch run consists of a series of local runs that...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

"Splatter" gun incidents rise in Minot

"Splatter" gun incidents rise in Minot
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Minot 4th of July firework show in jeopardy, needs to raise $6K

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Independence Day and the festivities that come with the holiday will be here soon. But a popular fireworks show may be in jeopardy this year due to inflation and a lack of funding. The Minot Firework Association to needs donations to ensure that the annual...
MINOT, ND
US 103.3

In Minot – How Long Until Someone Loses Their Life?

I'm not that old to remember the days when I played "Cops and robbers" This was a game that involved kids, too much free time on our hands ( summer of course ), and toy guns. The "Good" guys against the "Bad" guys - running around the neighborhood aiming at your friends yelling "Pow-Pow", and if played along correctly they would fall to the ground in a mock display of death. Was it a different world back then? I guess, I mean there were still acts of random violence but school shootings were rare. Today with social media everything seems to amplify twofold, with all these dumb TikTok videos that just explode literally within hours with so-called challenges that involve putting people in harm's way. Nowadays toy guns are way too realistic looking, and younger people are becoming quite brazen with them. Here becomes the start of possibly a deadly situation. It's called the "Orbeez challenge" and it could be a disaster one day soon for some people.
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

A new way to experience food in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A business is now offering an experience to taste all that Minot has to offer. The Taste of Minot will take you on a three-hour food and drink walking tour. Each tour happens once a month and always on a Saturday starting at 2 p.m.
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

German Fighter Plane on display in Minot for short time

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Dakota Territory Air Museum has a unique item on display, but for a limited time. The museum has the Messerschmitt Me-109 until mid-July. The aircraft is a German World War II fighter plane and is visiting from the Erickson Aircraft Collection in Oregon. The...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

State Fair provides economic boost to Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota State Fair is one month away, and the state is getting ready for the big event. The North Dakota State Fairgrounds host over 300,000 people on average every year. With almost half the population of North Dakota in attendance for this week-long...
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Minot AFB residents voice concerns over speeding, create petition to add speed bumps to housing areas

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot Air Force Base residents are voicing concerns that speeding is an ongoing issue across housing. In an attempt to curb this issue, a petition was created by Lisa Herm to add speed bumps throughout residential areas. The petition says residents have tried to address speeding on their own by buying signs to place at the end of their driveways to remind drivers to slow down and taking to social media among other things, but she says nothing seems to work.
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND
kvrr.com

Police seize 15,000 fentanyl pills, powder in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (AP) – Authorities say a Michigan man was arrested after Minot police seized 15,000 fentanyl pills and 80 grams of fentanyl powder with an estimated street value of more than $1 million. The drugs were found after a search warrant was executed at a storage garage where...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Hearing waived, not guilty plea entered in Minot murder case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A woman charged in the killing of a man in Minot in April has waived her preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors charged 24-year-old Heather Hoffman with AA-felony murder in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Alexander Eckert. Eckert was found fatally shot in the...
MINOT, ND

