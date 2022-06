It's been 47 years, but Andy Garcia can still recall the exact moment he met his wife Marivi. "It was a thunderbolt," the 66-year-old actor, who's been wed to the producer since 1982, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "We were very young, but she swept me off my feet. Some people know each other a while and there's a friendship first, but when we met that night, it was very clear that this was the woman of my life."

