ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Law Enforcement Logs

myalbertlea.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday at 11:53 a.m. 48-Year old Jane Stout cited for Driving after Revocation. Saturday at 5:03 p.m....

www.myalbertlea.com

Comments / 0

Related
myalbertlea.com

Kimberly Kay (Keesling) Porter

Kimberly Kay (Keesling) Porter, 57, passed on June 13, 2022 after a 13 month battle with cancer. She passed at home, on the farm she loved, following four days surrounded by family and friends. Following a brief service, a celebration of life gathering will be held at the home she...
ALBERT LEA, MN
myalbertlea.com

Harriet M. Harne

Harriet M. Harne, 92, of Albert Lea, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Thorne Crest Living Community. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral Service, as well as one hour prior to funeral services. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Dean Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Harriet’s name to Grace Lutheran Church’s Food for Friends Backpack Program.
ALBERT LEA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albert Lea, MN
State
Minnesota State
Albert Lea, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
myalbertlea.com

Awards given out for the Albert Lea Boys Tennis team

Back row: Jadon Betz (12), Jacob Luoma (8), Will Doppelhammer (8), Jack Doppelhammer (12), Adam Semple (12), Will Isaacson (11) Middle:Rachel Doppelhammer (10-manager), Alex Olson (12), Gunnar Hardison (9), Coach Runia-Bade. Front: Garang Dual (12), Gavin Nelson (12) Image 4- Award Winners: Cyrus Schmidt-JV Best At Net, Alex Olson-Varsity Best...
ALBERT LEA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy