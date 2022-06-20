Law Enforcement Logs

Harriet M. Harne, 92, of Albert Lea, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Thorne Crest Living Community. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral Service, as well as one hour prior to funeral services. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Dean Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Harriet’s name to Grace Lutheran Church’s Food for Friends Backpack Program.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO