Lee County, FL

Lee County felon caught by deputies after recklessly crashing truck in Bonita Bay community

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — A Lee County felon has been arrested after recklessly crashing his truck into a palm tree in a Bonita Springs gated community.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the man identified as 27-year-old Robert Mendoza forced his way into the Bonita Bay Community and later ran from the scene after crashing into the palm tree.

Deputies along with K9 and Aviation Units found Mendoza in a wooded area near the scene, LCSO said.

Mendoza faces charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage and trespassing, according to LCSO.

“This reckless behavior and disregard for our great residents will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

