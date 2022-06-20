ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor resumes active campaigning following arrest

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As Rick Stewart prepares for a trial in Washington, D.C. following his arrest, he’s resuming active campaigning as he runs for Governor of Iowa...

Counties in Iowa with the most pre-war homes

Compiled a list of counties with the most pre-war homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Dangerous gun amendment on Iowa's November ballot

Gerald Ott of Ankeny was a high school English teacher and for 30 years a school improvement consultant for the Iowa State Education Association. On June 15, as many as a dozen Kansas City area schools shut down summer classes when a generalized threat was posted on Snapchat. A 19-year-old suspect has been charged with making a terrorist threat.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs final laws from 2022 legislative session

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the final three bills from the 2022 legislative session into law Tuesday, including a measure removing Iowa’s school district enrollment deadline. They were the final laws the governor planned to sign before the Friday deadline, her office confirmed. June 24 is the last day Reynolds can sign any legislation from this year’s session.
People apply for upcoming Iowa Supreme Court vacancy

Lawyers say the innocent bystander who was hurt in the Des Moines Hy-Vee shooting could file a lawsuit in this case. Better Business Bureau talks about 'Torch Awards for Ethics'. Updated: 5 hours ago. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about the 'Torch Awards for...
Gun reform bill advances in Congress

Rampant inflation is forcing some Iowans to surrender their pets to local animal shelters. President Biden to call for temporary gas tax suspension. President Biden is expected to formally call on congress to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax. Linn County Fair kicks off. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Linn...
COVID-19 cases in Iowa rise slightly since last report

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 cases in Iowa went up slightly since thelast report. There have been 4,714 positive tests in Iowa during the last seven days. That's 166 more positives than the previous report. There have been 897,222 positive tests since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, 17...
Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
Iowa governor allows deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May and it was signed by Reynolds on Friday. Advocates say the new law will help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists. Iowa has had January deer hunting seasons in the past but they were limited to a few counties where the deer population was more of a problem. The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending on rules from the Department of Natural Resources.
Rampant inflation forces some Iowans to surrender pets

Lawyers say the innocent bystander who was hurt in the Des Moines Hy-Vee shooting could file a lawsuit in this case. Better Business Bureau talks about 'Torch Awards for Ethics'. Updated: 2 hours ago. Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about the 'Torch Awards for...
New Iowa law allows deer hunting with AR-15 rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May...
Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support

Robert “Lewy” Lewis of Windsor Heights has been in pain since 1974, when he had spinal surgery at the age of 21. To repair a blockage in his spine, surgeons removed eight inches of his vertebrae and then sewed them back on, using about 300 steel stitches. “I’m a perfect barometer for the weather,” he […] The post Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Republicans eyeing White House run descending on Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The polls were closed in Iowa for less than 48 hours when South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was shaking hands and posing for pictures with eastern Iowa Republicans at a Cedar Rapids country club last week.Scott, one of the many Republicans testing their presidential ambitions, hardly has the state to himself.At least a half-dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer, forays that are advertised as promoting candidates and the state Republican organization ahead of the fall midterm elections. But in reality, the trips are about building relationships and learning the political geography in the state...
Reynolds Signs Can and Bottle Deposit Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed into law the bill to revamp Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law. The bill increases the handling fees for redemption centers from one to three cents and authorizes the creation of mobile redemption centers. The bill also allows stores to opt out of taking back bottles and cans.
Possible GOP Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley Spending Time in Iowa

(Des Moines, Iowa) -- One possible G.O.P. presidential candidate will criss-cross Iowa at the end of the month. Former United Nations Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley plans to campaign in eastern Iowa on June 29th with first-term Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks and she’ll headline a state GOP fundraiser in Dubuque that evening.
