Knox County, OH

Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Jun 20, 2022

By Roxie Bell
 2 days ago

(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies received a complaint of threats over social media. A report was taken on the complainant’s behalf. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Meadow Lane after getting Intel that two missing juveniles were at the residence. Deputies did find two missing juveniles...

