Temporary restrictions on US 36 for patchwork in Avon starting June 27

Boone County, IN – This morning, at 4:15 a.m., emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious crash on I-65 southbound near the 128 mile marker, just south of I-865. First responders on scene located a heavily damaged passenger car wedged underneath a semi-tractor trailer. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was out of the vehicle on the ground and seriously injured. Another semi that was involved was stopped on the scene as well. The driver of the passenger car, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

BOONE COUNTY, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO