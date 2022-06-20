ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Scholar Rock Sees Modest Improvements in Phase II SMA Study

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts-based Scholar Rock announced extension data from its Phase II TOPAZ trial showing that monoclonal antibody apitegromab yielded, sustained and continued benefits in non-ambulatory patients with types 2 and 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The results, revealed Friday during a podium presentation at Cure SMA’s Research & Clinical Care...

