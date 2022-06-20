Don’t Waste Your Money: Avoid Moving Scams

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Millions of Americans are leaving the home office and going back to work in the office building. The return to work has many people looking for work clothes. So many have been used to wearing leggings and sweatpants during the pandemic, that they’ve neglected shopping for office attire. WCCB’s Consumer Reporter, John Matarese, shows us how to find some stylish clothes for work at thrifty places like Goodwill.
LANCASTER, S.C. — Agencies in Lancaster County told WCNC Charlotte some landlords are increasing prices on rentals or choosing to sell, meaning more families are facing the possibility of homelessness. According to data from rent.com, South Carolina’s average rent increased by 35 percent in just one year, going from...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're no stranger to heat in the Carolinas, especially during summer when afternoon highs routinely reach the 90s. We know heat can hit the human body hard, but what about your car?. Let's connect the dots. Extreme makes every part of your car work harder, according...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter said it is removing some controversial koozies from its grocery stores after a North Carolina congressional candidate shared her disappointment with the chain. Christy Clark, a former North Carolina representative who is seeking office in House District 98, called on Harris Teeter and its...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman received an almost $400 refund after a Preferred Parking pay station likely malfunctioned, resulting in a wrecker service towing her car. "This was wrong,” Takeshia Price said. "I did everything that I was supposed to do." Price thought she paid for parking...
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – StarMed Healthcare, to help combat a nationwide shortage, will give away free cans of baby formula across several counties in North Carolina beginning today. Parents and caregivers are eligible to receive one can of baby formula per person. There is no registration, and the...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are hoping to identify the people responsible for robbing a convenience store in southwest Charlotte. The incident happened Friday, June 17 around 1 a.m. at the 7-Eleven store located at 838 Tyvola Road. Surveillance footage from the store shows two people...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte father says his 6-year-old son was mistakenly given a double dose of the COVID-19 booster shot. He says it happened on Monday, June 13 at Teen Health Connection through Atrium Health in the Cotswold area. Ryan Shell and his wife took him there because...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The need for nurses is prompting Charlotte's hospitals to shell out big bucks to keep their hospitals staffed. This comes as NC Nursecast, a workforce model developed by UNC-Chapel Hill, predicts within 11 years, North Carolina could face an estimated shortage of 12,500 registered nurses. Novant...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This article involves commercial content. Nichols Store carries a full line of Liberty Safes, ready to handle a variety of jobs: securing guns, jewelry, valuables, important papers. On Monday Jeff Bolton, Store Manager at Nichols Stores discussed...
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homeowner is shaken up after she says a man tried to break into her home in East Charlotte. Her oldest son jumped into action before police arrived to arrest the suspect. The homeowner lives in the Sheffield Park neighborhood and wanted to conceal her identity. She says she has […]
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man with ties to two downtown Rock Hill restaurants was arrested and charged with distributing cocaine while in one of the restaurants, according to our partners at CN2. Adam Perlowich is a managing member and co-owner of Tattooed Brews LLC on Main...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A restaurant employee in North Carolina was fired after being accused of putting possible drug-laced treats in to-go bags. The Red Robin employee was fired after several customers reported finding what appeared to be marijuana edibles in their to-go orders from the restaurant in Charlotte. One...
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and will spend a year in jail after a prank turned deadly. Shontover Kirkland had rented two boats on April 25, 2021, and the boats were parked and tied together at Clarks Hill Lake, WRDW reported. A group was on the boats with Kirkland, including best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk.
LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office are asking the public’s help locating a missing man. Deputies responded to a call on Moorland Lane near mile marker 27. The sister of 55-year-old Eddie Abernathy informed detectives he was last seen on June 15th. Attempts...
Did you see this? A Charlotte home went viral on TikTok! The Charlotte real estate market, like so much of the rest of the country, is absolutely nuts. Between rental companies buying up properties, to houses selling in a weekend with multiple offers all above asking price, and just crazy prices all around. My parents recently sold a house and got 10 offers. All but one were from a rental company. Families and those moving to the area are struggling to find homes to live in. And the rent is skyrocketing all over Charlotte. Mine went up $200 when I renewed my lease. It’s not sustainable.
CHARLOTTE, NC – Dozens of people are calling for an increased effort from CMPD and the commiunity to find those responsible for killing four people at a Juneteenth block party in 2020. People gathered at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Beatties Ford Road to march, remember, and demand justice.
