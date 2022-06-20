ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Don’t Waste Your Money: Avoid Moving Scams

By Joseph Duncan
wccbcharlotte.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C.– If you are planning to move this summer, the Better Business Bureau...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Building Work Wardrobe From Goodwill

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Millions of Americans are leaving the home office and going back to work in the office building. The return to work has many people looking for work clothes. So many have been used to wearing leggings and sweatpants during the pandemic, that they’ve neglected shopping for office attire. WCCB’s Consumer Reporter, John Matarese, shows us how to find some stylish clothes for work at thrifty places like Goodwill.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's how the heat can affect your car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're no stranger to heat in the Carolinas, especially during summer when afternoon highs routinely reach the 90s. We know heat can hit the human body hard, but what about your car?. Let's connect the dots. Extreme makes every part of your car work harder, according...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Harris Teeter removing 'controversial' koozies from all stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter said it is removing some controversial koozies from its grocery stores after a North Carolina congressional candidate shared her disappointment with the chain. Christy Clark, a former North Carolina representative who is seeking office in House District 98, called on Harris Teeter and its...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

StarMed Healthcare Will Give Away Baby Formula At Several Locations

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – StarMed Healthcare, to help combat a nationwide shortage, will give away free cans of baby formula across several counties in North Carolina beginning today. Parents and caregivers are eligible to receive one can of baby formula per person. There is no registration, and the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scams#Fraud#Consumer Reporter
WCNC

Nichols Store in Rock Hill, is a full line Liberty Safe dealer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This article involves commercial content. Nichols Store carries a full line of Liberty Safes, ready to handle a variety of jobs: securing guns, jewelry, valuables, important papers. On Monday Jeff Bolton, Store Manager at Nichols Stores discussed...
ROCK HILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

East Charlotte homeowner sends intruder to hospital

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homeowner is shaken up after she says a man tried to break into her home in East Charlotte.  Her oldest son jumped into action before police arrived to arrest the suspect.  The homeowner lives in the Sheffield Park neighborhood and wanted to conceal her identity.  She says she has […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Georgia woman sentenced to jail for prank pushing man into lake

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and will spend a year in jail after a prank turned deadly. Shontover Kirkland had rented two boats on April 25, 2021, and the boats were parked and tied together at Clarks Hill Lake, WRDW reported. A group was on the boats with Kirkland, including best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk.
AUGUSTA, GA
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies: Missing Lincoln County Man Found Safe

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office are asking the public’s help locating a missing man. Deputies responded to a call on Moorland Lane near mile marker 27. The sister of 55-year-old Eddie Abernathy informed detectives he was last seen on June 15th. Attempts...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
power98fm.com

Charlotte Home Goes Viral On TikTok After Is Sells $100,000 Over Bid

Did you see this? A Charlotte home went viral on TikTok! The Charlotte real estate market, like so much of the rest of the country, is absolutely nuts. Between rental companies buying up properties, to houses selling in a weekend with multiple offers all above asking price, and just crazy prices all around. My parents recently sold a house and got 10 offers. All but one were from a rental company. Families and those moving to the area are struggling to find homes to live in. And the rent is skyrocketing all over Charlotte. Mine went up $200 when I renewed my lease. It’s not sustainable.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy