Bloods gang member sentenced to 35 years for two killings on Long Island

NEW YORK --- Mayor Eric Adams is under pressure to modify his subway safety plan after a transit officer was attacked at a Brooklyn subway station on the first day of solo patrols. Police say the suspect has been arrested before for assaulting officers. Adams laid out his plan for solo patrols Tuesday afternoon, saying, "We look at state troopers, talk about solo patrol, state troopers have solo patrol. So it's about doing it in a safe way.""Solo train patrol represents an additional layer, another step in one of our key objectives since the start of this year with the subway safety...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO