Bloods gang member sentenced to 35 years for two killings on Long Island

Convicted serial killer Richard Cottingham was charged with murder by county prosecutors who allege he strangled and killed Diane Cusick, 23, of New Hyde Park inside her car at the Green Acres Mall parking lot 54 years ago. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced criminal charges June 22, after...
A Long Island man committed violent acts against two movie theater employees, including a teenager, police announced. A physical altercation in Sayville occurred outside Sayville Cinemas, located at 103 Railroad Ave., between a female employee and a customer on Saturday, June 18, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.
LONG ISLAND - A rapper from Long Island has been convicted of burglary after a violent home invasion last year. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, in 2021, Gregg "Frenchie" Hogan, a 37-year-old rapper credited for helping Nicki Minaj and French Montana reach mainstream success, was one of seven men who stormed into a home in Shirley early on the morning of May 7, 2021.
A New Jersey serial killer has been indicted in the 1968 killing of a Long Island woman. 23-year-old Diane Cusick of Valley Stream went to the Green Acres mall to buy some clothes. When she didn’t come home, her father went searching and found her body in the backseat of her Plymouth Valiant.
A 55-year-old customer has been arrested for allegedly grabbing the neck of a Long Island movie theater employee in the cinema parking lot -- and gouging the eye of a 16-year-old employee who tried to intervene, Nassau County police said. Donald Ahlers Jr. allegedly squeezed the woman's neck after the...
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Alleged members of an armed robbery crew have been indicted in connection to a $500,000 marijuana theft that ended with a man fatally shot, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. “As alleged, the defendants’ robbery and drug trafficking activity exploded into violence with three persons shot, one of them fatally, demonstrating the lethal combination […]
Police on Long Island are investigating a cookie hustle involving a father/daughter duo who police believe went door-to-door asking for money on the spot and promising to deliver on Girl Scout cookie orders.
GEORGETOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A son was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents after an argument in their Brooklyn home Tuesday night, police said. The 52-year-old father and the 65-year-old mother were both stabbed in the head inside 7314 Bergen Cove Road in Georgetown at approximately 10:10 p.m., officials said. The victims suffered multiple lacerations […]
NEW YORK --- Mayor Eric Adams is under pressure to modify his subway safety plan after a transit officer was attacked at a Brooklyn subway station on the first day of solo patrols. Police say the suspect has been arrested before for assaulting officers. Adams laid out his plan for solo patrols Tuesday afternoon, saying, "We look at state troopers, talk about solo patrol, state troopers have solo patrol. So it's about doing it in a safe way.""Solo train patrol represents an additional layer, another step in one of our key objectives since the start of this year with the subway safety...
EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman escaped an accused rapist in the Bronx with the help of the Grubhub app and the deli workers who received the order, according to the criminal complaint. She’s one of two people allegedly targeted by 32-year-old Kemoy Royal, officials said. Royal was arrested and arraigned Sunday on a […]
Police in New York are reporting they have received at least 11 complaints from residents who said they gave to buy Girl Scouts cookies that were never delivered. The incidents on Long Island were reported to Suffolk County Police between Saturday, June 18, and Monday, June 20, the department said.
Back in February, former Minnesota cop Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in prison for the murder of 20-year-old Daunte Wright – and now Wright’s family has a multi-million dollar settlement in relation to the death. his. It has just been announced that the city of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota has officially agreed to award Daunte Wright’s family $3.2 million for his unjust death.
QUEENS (PIX11) — A man is accused of hiding human remains in the basement of his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Josh Legere, 38, is charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, police said. The suspect’s father was cleaning the basement when he found...
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday night at a public housing development in the Bronx, according to police. The victims were struck when shots rang out at the Jackson Houses on Courtlandt Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:40 p.m., authorities said early Tuesday. One victim was shot […]
