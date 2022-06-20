ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Bloods gang member sentenced to 35 years for two killings on Long Island

By WSHU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge sentenced a violent gang member operating in Nassau county to 35 years in prison for killing two people. 32-year-old Dylan Cruz pleaded guilty to two...

Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau police solve Valley Stream cold case murder

Convicted serial killer Richard Cottingham was charged with murder by county prosecutors who allege he strangled and killed Diane Cusick, 23, of New Hyde Park inside her car at the Green Acres Mall parking lot 54 years ago. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced criminal charges June 22, after...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rapper Gregg 'Frenchie' Hogan convicted after Long Island home invasion

LONG ISLAND - A rapper from Long Island has been convicted of burglary after a violent home invasion last year. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, in 2021, Gregg "Frenchie" Hogan, a 37-year-old rapper credited for helping Nicki Minaj and French Montana reach mainstream success, was one of seven men who stormed into a home in Shirley early on the morning of May 7, 2021.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
wshu.org

New Jersey serial killer indicted in 1968 Nassau County murder

A New Jersey serial killer has been indicted in the 1968 killing of a Long Island woman. 23-year-old Diane Cusick of Valley Stream went to the Green Acres mall to buy some clothes. When she didn’t come home, her father went searching and found her body in the backseat of her Plymouth Valiant.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Charges in Brooklyn $500K marijuana theft that left man shot dead

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Alleged members of an armed robbery crew have been indicted in connection to a $500,000 marijuana theft that ended with a man fatally shot, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. “As alleged, the defendants’ robbery and drug trafficking activity exploded into violence with three persons shot, one of them fatally, demonstrating the lethal combination […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Son in custody after stabbing parents in the head in Brooklyn home: NYPD

GEORGETOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A son was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents after an argument in their Brooklyn home Tuesday night, police said. The 52-year-old father and the 65-year-old mother were both stabbed in the head inside 7314 Bergen Cove Road in Georgetown at approximately 10:10 p.m., officials said. The victims suffered multiple lacerations […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Transit officer assaulted on first day of solo patrols

NEW YORK --- Mayor Eric Adams is under pressure to modify his subway safety plan after a transit officer was attacked at a Brooklyn subway station on the first day of solo patrols. Police say the suspect has been arrested before for assaulting officers. Adams laid out his plan for solo patrols Tuesday afternoon, saying, "We look at state troopers, talk about solo patrol, state troopers have solo patrol. So it's about doing it in a safe way.""Solo train patrol represents an additional layer, another step in one of our key objectives since the start of this year with the subway safety...
BROOKLYN, NY
news7h.com

Daunte Wright Family Receives $3.2 Million After His Death At The Hands Of Former Police Officer Kim Potter

Back in February, former Minnesota cop Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in prison for the murder of 20-year-old Daunte Wright – and now Wright’s family has a multi-million dollar settlement in relation to the death. his. It has just been announced that the city of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota has officially agreed to award Daunte Wright’s family $3.2 million for his unjust death.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
rochesterfirst.com

Queens man accused of hiding human remains in basement: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man is accused of hiding human remains in the basement of his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Josh Legere, 38, is charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, police said. The suspect’s father was cleaning the basement when he found...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Two men wounded in shooting at Bronx public housing complex

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday night at a public housing development in the Bronx, according to police. The victims were struck when shots rang out at the Jackson Houses on Courtlandt Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:40 p.m., authorities said early Tuesday. One victim was shot […]
BRONX, NY

