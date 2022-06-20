Missing 11-year-old Utah boy found safe

MONDAY 6/20/22 9:46 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police say a missing 11-year-old boy last seen in Salt Lake City has now been safely found on Monday morning.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the boy, Dieudonne LeJoto, has been located by officers. The condition of his discovery was not immediately available.

“We appreciate everyone’s efforts in helping us search for him.,” says SLCPD. “Dieudonne is now with our officers.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing 11-year-old Utah boy

MONDAY 6/20/22 6:56 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Have you seen this child?

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) is searching for a missing boy — Dieudonne LeJoto, 11.

LeJoto was last seen near the area of 1450 S West Temple Street in Salt Lake City.

Police say the boy is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 92 pounds. He was last spotted wearing a green shirt and black shorts.

If you have seen this boy or know of his whereabouts, please contact local authorities immediately.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

