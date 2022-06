In my devotions I often share concerns over troubles, and also consider the love of our Lord to help with such problems. In the midst of life’s struggles, it is also important and good to give thanks. God exhorts us through St. Paul, “give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus.” (1 Thessalonians 5:18) In fact, I recently read that the most common trait of people who are happy is that they are thankful. A spirit of thankfulness leads to peace and joy. And, who has more reason for thanks than those who know the provision and protection of our Heavenly Father, and who know the merciful, undeserved love of God in Jesus?

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO