Chicago man charged with obstructing and attempting to damage state supported property

A South Side man was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months in federal prison for setting fire to a Chicago police SUV in the Loop while wearing a “Joker” clown mask during the chaos and looting that struck the city in 2020. Timothy O’Donnell, 33 , pleaded guilty in...
Adam Roser has been sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for supplying a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl to a 19-year-old Darien man in 2019. DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin announced the sentence Tuesday.
A domestic disturbance from April led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Joliet man. It was on April 23rd at 9:30pm, Officers were called to the 100 block of Fourth Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers learned that a female adult had allegedly been battered by her ex-boyfriend, Teveon Wallace. Police say that Wallace pushed the victim to the ground then attempted to pull her by her hair while she was still on the ground. He’s then accused of punching and kicking the victim multiple times.
CHICAGO -- A man who worked as a security guard on the Far South Side is accused of kidnapping a woman and chaining her in an upstairs attic of an abandoned home for three days, prosecutors said in court Wednesday. The woman was found on May 21 after her calls...
HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Authorities in Will County issued an update in a crash that killed two people and left four others in critical condition. At around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of 143rd Street and King Road in Homer Glen on the report of a multi-vehicle crash. Preliminary reports indicate that […]
From left, Devante M. Davis,Narquis A. Thomas,Elijah R. Castle. On Friday, June 17th, 2022, the New Lenox Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Elijah Castle of Chicago Heights, Devante Davis of Chicago, and Narquis Thomas of Chicago, in relation to an Armed Carjacking that occurred on March 10th 2022. On...
OAK PARK, Ill. — A woman was shot and killed in an Oak Park parking lot early Wednesday morning. At around 1:50 a.m., police responded to a BP parking lot at 100 Chicago Ave. on the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She […]
Prosecutors say two men carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the Loop while she was on break from work. But they only charged one of the men with the hijacking. Devonte Ladd, 18, and Deshun McGee, 20, were arrested when they ran from the hijacked car following a traffic crash as state police and Chicago cops followed them, according to the allegations. A woman who ran from the vehicle escaped.
WILL COUNTY - A suburban mayor is pointing the finger at Cook County in the case of an armed carjacking that occurred in Will County. You could say this carjacking story started on I-80 in Will County, where after a chase, six men fled a stolen vehicle on foot and ran into a New Lenox neighborhood on March 10.
Another wave of armed robberies rolled across the city overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in its wake. Among the victims are a tourist visiting the Mag Mile, two people riding in a pedicab on Wacker Drive in the Loop, a man walking in Boystown, and an employee leaving work at a popular West Town bar.
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police are warning motorists against road rage, saying not only could they be involved in a traffic crash, but now there’s an increased danger of being shot. According to the ISP, the number of road rage incidents that result in an expressway shooting is increasing. “Over the past […]
Increased road rage incidents leading to violence on Chicagoland Expressways. The Illinois State Police is warning the public not to engage in aggressive driving behaviors as the number of reported road rage incidents resulting in expressway shootings is increasing. Motorists are not only at risk of being involved in a traffic crash due to road rage, but there is now the danger of being involved in an expressway shooting.
Angel Contreras/Will County Detention Center mug shot. Bond was set at $25,000 for a Will County Democrat after being arrested for DUI over the weekend. Thirty-six year old Angel Contreras from Joliet and is the Joliet Township Supervisor was arrested early Sunday morning in the area of Western Avenue and Wilcox Street. Joliet Police saying the vehicle he was driving was swerving in and out of traffic.
A suspect is in custody after a 19-year-old man was shot in the face near the North Avenue Beach House on Tuesday night. Chicago police said three officers suffered minor injuries as they tried to break up fights among young people who streamed into the nearby Old Town neighborhood after being swept from the lakefront following the shooting.
(North Chicago, IL) Police in North Chicago are looking into a shooting that left one person dead. Officials say the incident took place around 11:20 on Sunday night in the 11-hundred block of 10th Street. An unidentified 33-year-old North Chicago man was taken from the scene in critical condition, but died at the hospital a short time later. There is currently no known motive, nor have any arrests been announced. The shooting is being looked into by North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
An Aurora man is facing charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning in the area of Orchard Road and Route 30 in Montgomery. 31-year-old Justin R. Taylor, of Aurora, was a passenger in the vehicle. He's charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, obstructing a police officer, and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Taylor was arrested by Kendall County deputies and was taken to the county jail in Yorkville. He posted bond to be released later on.
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is killed in a rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway early Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police said around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a blue Chrysler 300c was driving southbound on I-55 when it struck the rear of a white Volvo truck tractor. Initial reports say the Chrysler went off the roadway to the left and overturned. The driver of the Chrysler, a 48-year-old man of Joliet, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Volvo, a 48-year-old man of Lemont, was not injured.No further information was immediately available.
A Lake County judge Tuesday denied bond for the Round Lake Beach man accused of killing his three young children. After reviewing a motion from Lake County prosecutors, Judge Theodore Potkonjak said Jason E. Karels must remain in custody without the possibility of bail as he awaits trial. Karels, 35,...
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is shot and killed in Oak Park early Wednesday morning. Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head area in a parking lot, at 100 Chicago Ave, around 1:52 a.m. A witness say two male offenders approached the victim from behind, fired a shot, and took their belongings. They were also seen fleeing the scene in the woman's dark Chrysler vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
A DeKalb woman is accused of defrauding the DeKalb County Nursing Home, located in the 2000 block of Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb. A warrant was issued earlier this month for the arrest of 22-year-old Jasmine Anderson. She's charged with forgery. Anderson was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on...
