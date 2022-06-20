ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Aurora man charged with aggravated battery to a police officer

By WSPYNEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Aurora man is facing charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning in the area of Orchard Road and Route 30 in Montgomery....

wjol.com

Joliet Man Arrested by U.S. Marshals After Domestic Disturbance

A domestic disturbance from April led to the arrest of a 26-year-old Joliet man. It was on April 23rd at 9:30pm, Officers were called to the 100 block of Fourth Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers learned that a female adult had allegedly been battered by her ex-boyfriend, Teveon Wallace. Police say that Wallace pushed the victim to the ground then attempted to pull her by her hair while she was still on the ground. He’s then accused of punching and kicking the victim multiple times.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Will County Sheriff’s Office: Joliet Man Traveling With Open Alcohol Causes Fatal Crash In Homer Glen

The Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a tragic three-vehicle accident last evening, June 21, around 5:30pm. The accident occurred on 143rd Street, just west of Hillcrest Road in Homer Glen. Northwest Homer Fire, Homer Fire, and Lemont Fire personnel were on scene to assist the seven people who were involved in the accident and were suffering from multiple injuries.
WILL COUNTY, IL
whporadio.com

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE MAKES ARREST FOR RECKLESS DRIVING

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is warning of a growing trend involving large groups of motorist, which has become a problem in Kankakee and Iroquois county. Participants of these groups are damaging roadways, driving recklessly and intimidating the public. Law enforcement has received numerous complaints about these large groups loitering at various large parking lots and ISP, along with local law enforcement, is making arrests for these driving behaviors.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Teen shot in the back, stolen car found in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old is in stable condition after being shot in the back Tuesday night, and a stolen car was found riddled with bullet holes. According to Rockford Police, at 11:25 p.m. officers were called to the 1200 block of Willow Grove Street where they found the victim. During the investigation, police […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police: Defaced Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop

Joliet Police tell WJOL a 29-year-old Lockport man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a defaced firearm. It was on Friday, June 17, at 8:50pm, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Fourth Avenue and South Chicago Street for disobeying a stop sign. While talking with the driver and the passenger, Salvador Leo, the officer noticed cannabis in the ashtray. Leo was asked to exit the vehicle at which time officers say that a loaded 9mm handgun was pulled from his waistband and a small plastic bag containing multiple rounds of ammunition from his pocket. Leo was placed into custody without incident. Further investigation of the handgun determined that the serial number had been defaced.
JOLIET, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dog shot in Rockford drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a dog was shot during a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of N. Horsman Street at 9:20 p.m. Witnesses told officers that suspects in a car fired shots at the residence, which ended up […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Township Supervisor Spent Part of Father’s Day In Jail

Angel Contreras/Will County Detention Center mug shot. Bond was set at $25,000 for a Will County Democrat after being arrested for DUI over the weekend. Thirty-six year old Angel Contreras from Joliet and is the Joliet Township Supervisor was arrested early Sunday morning in the area of Western Avenue and Wilcox Street. Joliet Police saying the vehicle he was driving was swerving in and out of traffic.
JOLIET, IL
cwbchicago.com

After 100 MPH chase, a man is charged with carjacking a woman in the Loop

Prosecutors say two men carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the Loop while she was on break from work. But they only charged one of the men with the hijacking. Devonte Ladd, 18, and Deshun McGee, 20, were arrested when they ran from the hijacked car following a traffic crash as state police and Chicago cops followed them, according to the allegations. A woman who ran from the vehicle escaped.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

DeKalb woman accused of defrauding nursing home

A DeKalb woman is accused of defrauding the DeKalb County Nursing Home, located in the 2000 block of Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb. A warrant was issued earlier this month for the arrest of 22-year-old Jasmine Anderson. She's charged with forgery. Anderson was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on...
DEKALB, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbers target at least 12 people in overnight crime spree

Another wave of armed robberies rolled across the city overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in its wake. Among the victims are a tourist visiting the Mag Mile, two people riding in a pedicab on Wacker Drive in the Loop, a man walking in Boystown, and an employee leaving work at a popular West Town bar.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Latest In Fatal Amboy Shooting

Some new details have been released regarding a fatal shooting involving a husband and wife in Amboy. Based on evidence gathered so far along with interviews, the Lee County Sheriff's Office says there was an altercation between 19-year-old Emma and 21-year-old Garrett Hicks. Investigators say Emma was injured while Garrett died from a self-inflicted wound from a handgun.
AMBOY, IL
wjol.com

Investigation Underway After Bolingbrook Shooting Leave One Injured

An investigation is underway after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Bolingbrook. Just after 2:30pm Police were called to the 100 block of West Robinhood Way after receiving a phone call stating that a person had been shot. Officer learned after arriving that the victim was shot by a family member during an argument. The suspect left the scene on foot and has been identified by Police. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police continue to canvass the area and the investigation is ongoing.
BOLINGBROOK, IL

