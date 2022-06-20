Aurora man charged with aggravated battery to a police officer

Joliet Police tell WJOL a 29-year-old Lockport man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a defaced firearm. It was on Friday, June 17, at 8:50pm, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Fourth Avenue and South Chicago Street for disobeying a stop sign. While talking with the driver and the passenger, Salvador Leo, the officer noticed cannabis in the ashtray. Leo was asked to exit the vehicle at which time officers say that a loaded 9mm handgun was pulled from his waistband and a small plastic bag containing multiple rounds of ammunition from his pocket. Leo was placed into custody without incident. Further investigation of the handgun determined that the serial number had been defaced.

JOLIET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO