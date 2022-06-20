Teen, man shot in Little Village kitchen

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting at North Avenue Beach. The incident occurred Tuesday night in the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive. The wanted individual is seen on surveillance video running from police and...
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and seriously wounded while in a home early Wednesday in the Chatham neighborhood. The 15-year-old was inside a residence around 1 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Harvard Avenue when a bullet came through a window and struck him in the torso, police said.
CHICAGO -- A man who worked as a security guard on the Far South Side is accused of kidnapping a woman and chaining her in an upstairs attic of an abandoned home for three days, prosecutors said in court Wednesday. The woman was found on May 21 after her calls...
A suspect is in custody after a 19-year-old man was shot in the face near the North Avenue Beach House on Tuesday night. Chicago police said three officers suffered minor injuries as they tried to break up fights among young people who streamed into the nearby Old Town neighborhood after being swept from the lakefront following the shooting.
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and killed during an argument with a man Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 22-year-old was arguing with a man around 11:10 p.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the head in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, police said.
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing property from several businesses earlier this year. On January 6, 2022, numerous people broke into businesses on Chicago's North Side and stole property. Emma Murphy, 27, was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the crimes, police said.
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Jackson Park in the Woodlawn neighborhood. A 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were standing outside around 1:33 a.m. when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 6400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO — A Chicago man with years of experience in self-defense took down another man at a 7-Eleven on the North Side after the suspect allegedly punched an employee. The incident was all captured on incredible Facebook Live video, which the Good Samaritan recorded himself. After the 19-year-old employee...
Another wave of armed robberies rolled across the city overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in its wake. Among the victims are a tourist visiting the Mag Mile, two people riding in a pedicab on Wacker Drive in the Loop, a man walking in Boystown, and an employee leaving work at a popular West Town bar.
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Kamyra Washington was last seen Sunday in the area of 2300 West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Washington is 5-foot-10, 260 pounds with...
CHICAGO - There was an emotional vigil on Chicago's North Side Wednesday night for a toddler hit and killed by a car earlier this month. It was part of a growing call to make city streets safer. Three-year-old Chloe loves to ride her scooter, but her mom worries about her...
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the South Loop neighborhood. The 35-year-old was standing outside around 11:45 p.m. when gunfire struck him in the leg in the first block of West Cermak Road, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is shot and killed in Oak Park early Wednesday morning. Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head area in a parking lot, at 100 Chicago Ave, around 1:52 a.m. A witness say two male offenders approached the victim from behind, fired a shot, and took their belongings. They were also seen fleeing the scene in the woman's dark Chrysler vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
CHICAGO — Two teenage girls have been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side. The charges reportedly stem from an incident that happened on Friday, May 20, 2022 on the 3100 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive in The Gap neighborhood that's a part of the Douglas community area on the city's near south side.
CHICAGO — One person was shot and three officers were injured Tuesday night near Chicago’s North Avenue Beach. Police said a man shot another man around 9:45 p.m. at the beach. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The 19-year-old man who fired the gun was taken into custody, police said. He […]
