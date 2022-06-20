ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Teen, man shot in Little Village kitchen

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A teen and a man were wounded in a shooting early Monday in the Little Village neighborhood. The pair...

www.fox32chicago.com

CBS Chicago

Teen shot through window inside home in West Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen is seriously wounded after being struck by gunfire through a window while inside a home in West Chatham overnight. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, in the 8000 block of South Harvard.Chicago police say the 15-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.No one is in custody. Area two detectives are investigating. 
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 22, fatally shot during argument in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and killed during an argument with a man Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 22-year-old was arguing with a man around 11:10 p.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the head in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged with burglarizing businesses

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing property from several businesses earlier this year. On January 6, 2022, numerous people broke into businesses on Chicago's North Side and stole property. Emma Murphy, 27, was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the crimes, police said.
Fox 32 Chicago

2 wounded in Woodlawn drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Jackson Park in the Woodlawn neighborhood. A 38-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were standing outside around 1:33 a.m. when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 6400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago black belt takes down man who allegedly punched 7-Eleven clerk

CHICAGO — A Chicago man with years of experience in self-defense took down another man at a 7-Eleven on the North Side after the suspect allegedly punched an employee. The incident was all captured on incredible Facebook Live video, which the Good Samaritan recorded himself. After the 19-year-old employee...
fox32chicago.com

Woman found shot to death in Oak Park parking lot

OAK PARK, Ill. - A woman was found shot dead early Wednesday in a parking lot in west suburban Oak Park. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 1:52 a.m. in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue where they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Chaos at North Avenue Beach spilling into Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO - A video posted to Facebook shows hundreds of kids scuffling with Chicago police and laying in the street, blocking traffic, after another unlicensed party Tuesday night at North Avenue Beach. Chicago police say before the neighborhood chaos, a 19-year-old man was shot and critically wounded at the beach,...
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbers target at least 12 people in overnight crime spree

Another wave of armed robberies rolled across the city overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in its wake. Among the victims are a tourist visiting the Mag Mile, two people riding in a pedicab on Wacker Drive in the Loop, a man walking in Boystown, and an employee leaving work at a popular West Town bar.
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 14, reported missing from the Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Kamyra Washington was last seen Sunday in the area of 2300 West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Washington is 5-foot-10, 260 pounds with...
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 35, shot in the South Loop

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the South Loop neighborhood. The 35-year-old was standing outside around 11:45 p.m. when gunfire struck him in the leg in the first block of West Cermak Road, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
CBS Chicago

Police investigating after woman shot, killed in Oak Park parking lot

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is shot and killed in Oak Park early Wednesday morning.  Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head area in a parking lot, at 100 Chicago Ave, around 1:52 a.m. A witness say two male offenders approached the victim from behind, fired a shot, and took their belongings. They were also seen fleeing the scene in the woman's dark Chrysler vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting in the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708.386.3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708.434.1636 or online at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.
Chicago Journal

Teen girls arrested in stabbing of 15-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO — Two teenage girls have been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side. The charges reportedly stem from an incident that happened on Friday, May 20, 2022 on the 3100 block of S. Martin Luther King Drive in The Gap neighborhood that's a part of the Douglas community area on the city's near south side.
WGN News

Man shot, 3 officers injured near North Avenue Beach Tuesday night

CHICAGO — One person was shot and three officers were injured Tuesday night near Chicago’s North Avenue Beach. Police said a man shot another man around 9:45 p.m. at the beach. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The 19-year-old man who fired the gun was taken into custody, police said. He […]
