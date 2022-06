SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was convicted of manslaughter on Monday in the accidental shooting death of his friend in 2019. LaTroy Derez Smith was convicted of the death of Dayton DeShawn Washington when he pulled the trigger of an assault-style rifle pointed at the other man. Smith said he was one of four men playing with the weapon in an apartment in the 6100 block of LaTierra Street on October 27, 2019.

