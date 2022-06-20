Police looking for armed robber in Austin

Speeding happens constantly. People going 85 in a 64, or 45 in a 35 all have one thing in common. No matter how fast they are going, they are all getting pulled over. When some people are pulled over they admit to their wrongdoing and apologize to officers for driving dangerously. Others go through all the excuses under the sun to try and get out of a ticket... but they never do.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO