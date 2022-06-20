Police looking for armed robber in Austin

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man faces child endangerment and other charges for leaving his infant in a car after fleeing police. 29-year-old Sean Blass was pulled over Monday night, got out and walked toward the squad car but ran off when told to return to his vehicle. Officers...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities have identified 28-year-old female Tia Arleth as the person who was found deceased under a tarp in rural Olmsted County last week. In a joint press conference with the sheriff's office and Rochester police, authorities said a body was found Friday near County Rd. 2 and 70th Ave. NE., which is a rural area northeast of Rochester.
MASON CITY, Iowa – Trashing the North Iowa Fairgrounds results in probation. Justin Lee Holt, 45 of Mason City, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $2,035 in damages. Holt pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and third-degree criminal mischief.
(ABC 6 News) Rochester police have not found a connection between Lionell Bailey, the man accused of firing at a man walking through the pumps at a Holiday gas station June 15, and the Rochester man who was his alleged target. There was no previous relationship or incident between the...
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A New Year’s Eve stabbing is sending a Rochester man to prison. Brandon Lee Cunningham, 24, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of harassment for the incident on the night of December 31, 2021. He was originally charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after Rochester police said an argument in the 300 block of 10th Street SE escalated into Cunningham stabbing another man.
(ABC 6 News) - Tuesday afternoon police were called to an incident at the Holiday gas station on 4th St SE in Rochester. Rochester police said two men got in a physical altercation after one of them threw a rock at the other striking him in the side of the head.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Uber driver who admitted losing control of his brand-new Tesla while trying to show it off to his passengers is now facing three felony charges. The criminal complaint against 40-year-old Eldon Nelson says State Troopers he was speeding at about 90 mph on an...
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 80-year-old driver is dead after a crash sent his 1978 Chevy Nova crashing into a recreational vehicle in southern Minnesota. Minnesota State Patrol says the three-vehicle crash happened Tuesday afternoon in Blue Earth Township, about 40 miles west of Albert Lea on I-90. According...
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was rushed to St. Marys after swallowing a quantity of pills during his arrest Saturday. Rochester police responded to West Circle Drive and 19th Street NW around 9:48 p.m. June 18, after receiving a medical call about a driver "slumped over" in his vehicle.
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Faribault woman involved in a single vehicle accident that happened Monday morning on I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County. Rubi Orbe Linares, 38, was wearing her seat belt according to the State Patrol Report and the vehicle airbag did deploy. The State Patrol...
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Embezzling over $700,000 from a restaurant franchise and a Rochester construction company sends a Kenyon woman to federal prison. Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec, 59, has been sentenced to nine years and three months behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,058,777.18 in restitution.
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man caught with LSD in Floyd County is pleading guilty. Samuel Ryan Kiewel, 20 of Charles City, is now set to be sentenced on August 15 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver LSD. Two counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with meth in Cerro Gordo County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Jacob Matthew Mills, 28, was arrested just a bit after 1 am on March 12 in the area of 8th Street SW and South President Avenue in Mason City. Law enforcement says he was found with around nine grams of methamphetamine.
A Bricelyn man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-90. John William Brooks, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 5 p.m. in Blue Earth City Township. A state patrol crash report says Brooks was eastbound in a 1978 Chevy Nova...
FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal collision between a semi and a pickup truck happened Monday morning in Freeborn County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2007 Kenworth Semi well-drilling truck blew out a tire on southbound Interstate 35 just after 8 am. The semi crossed the median and hit a northbound 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck near exit 2.
