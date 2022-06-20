ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Five takeaways from the French elections – and what could happen next

By Jon Henley in Paris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11sUYT_0gGDOiz200
Marine Le Pen embraces a supporter in Henin-Beaumont, northern France Photograph: Denis Charlet/AFP/Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron’s alliance remains the largest force in France’s parliament, but the president – comfortably re-elected eight weeks ago – lost his overall majority amid a strong electoral showing by a new leftist coalition and a historic far-right surge.

Here are five key takeaways from a shock legislative election that leaves the centrist leader needing to strike difficult deals with other parties to deliver his promised reforms – and that could yet plunge France into political chaos.

1. A triumph for the far right

Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN), which routinely scores 20% or more in national elections, had just eight of the 577 MPs in the last parliament. In the new assembly it will have 89, an elevenfold increase and a historic total (its previous high was 35 in 1986, under a short-lived period of proportional representation).

The unprecedented score, double what polls predicted, qualifies the far-right party as a political group under the assembly’s rules, giving it significant speaking rights and representation on parliamentary committees, and will allow it to pay off its debts and build up a campaign warchest for future elections.

RN also cleared the thresholds required to be able to launch parliamentary investigations and challenge bills before the constitutional court. In the words of many commentators, its score represents a seismic breakthrough.

Interactive

2. A dire night for Macron

The president’s coalition, Ensemble (Together), finished up with 245 deputies, by far the largest bloc in parliament but well short of the 289 seats needed for a majority and more than 100 down from the previous parliament.

There were a few bright spots, such as the first-time election of the Europe minister, Clément Beaune, but Macron also lost a string of heavy hitters. Analysts say the 44-year-old president must take much of the blame, accusing him of throwing away a solid projected parliamentary lead after his re-election in April with an all but nonexistent campaign in which he seemed to rely on the tradition of French voters usually giving newly elected presidents a majority.

Rapidly rising inflation and cost of living concerns also revived popular resentment of Macron and his style, widely perceived as arrogant, top-down and “president-of-the-rich”. Macron, used to ramming his pro-business reforms through parliament with little regard for opposition views, will have to learn the art of political consensus-building; he faces weeks of negotiations and may yet fail to form a functioning majority.

3. The left’s tactics paid off, but not completely

The Socialist and Communist parties, the radical-left Unbowed France (LFI) and the Greens (EELV) scored no more votes in combination than in the previous 2017 election, but their decision to jointly field a candidate in each constituency as part of a new alliance under the hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Mélenchon paid off, allowing them to win 131 MPs, more than double their previous total (they can also count on the support of some of the 22 deputies from non-allied leftwing parties).

The performance makes Nupes, as the alliance is known, the largest opposition force in parliament. Most observers, however, believe that with major differences over everything from the EU to nuclear power and policing, Nupes will struggle to stay united for long if Macron tries to peel off more moderate MPs: less than 24 hours after polling stations closed, it was already showing signs of strain . Mélenchon also fell far short of his target of a left-leaning parliamentary majority (with himself as prime minister) and it is unclear how far his disruptive LFI, as the major force in the alliance, will be able to dictate to its less radical allies.

4. Low turnout and a ‘republican front’ hit by a bitterly divided electorate

Abstention played a crucial role. As in the first round, more than half of eligible voters stayed away from the polls, with turnout at just 46%. Young and less well-off people abstained en masse: only 29% of 18- to 24-year-olds and 36% of people in households earning less than €1,200 a month voted, compared with 66% of those over 70 and 51% of those with higher incomes. France’s so-called republican front, in which moderate voters traditionally ally to keep out the extremes, also failed at the local level.

Divided in effect into three mutually antagonistic blocs (far right, left/far left and centre), many voters – faced with a two-horse second round that did not feature their preferred candidate – simply stayed away. This explains much of the far-right surge: according to the pollster Ipsos, for example, such is the mutual loathing of leftist and centrist voters that “a very large percentage” of Macron supporters abstained or spoiled their ballot rather than vote for Nupes candidates in run-offs against the National Rally, while a similar number of Nupes voters declined to vote for Ensemble candidates in head-to-heads with the far-right party.

Interactive

5. A more representative – but potentially paralysed – parliament

For some, the upsides in Sunday’s results are that power in France will now necessarily shift from president to parliament; that the makeup of the assembly more accurately reflects the political views of country’s electorate; and that French MPs will be forced to reach consensus in the national interest.

Unlike in Scandinavian countries, Germany or the Netherlands, however, France’s modern national assembly has no tradition of compromise, and many other commentators fear a fatally hung parliament, paralysis and political crisis at a time of major European – and global – challenges.

… Where now? The three main options ahead

Related: Macron’s domestic challenges pile up as second term begins

To form a majority, Macron could seal a pact with the centre-right Les Républicains (LR) party, which has 64 MPs but is split between a moderate, pro-European wing and a harder-right, more nationalist faction. Senior LR leaders, however, have for the time being ruled out a formal coalition.

The party may yet break up, with some MPs rallying to Macron. Alternatively, the president may seek support from right and/or left on a bill-by-bill basis (as the Socialist president François Mitterrand once did, with some legislative success). LR has said it would be open to this; Nupes has been less forthcoming.

But if the assembly parties fail to work constructively together (LFI and the National Rally, in particular, could prove particularly obstructive), deadlock will ensue and a snap election, which Macron can call at any time, may prove to be the only way out – possibly within months.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Guardian

‘All hell broke loose’: weary soldiers tell of frontline holdout in Ukraine city

Seven miles from Ukraine’s frontline, resting Ukrainian soldiers were smoking cigarettes on benches in the shade outside a military hospital. The constant thud of artillery could be heard in the distance. The city of Bakhmut felt deserted. There was little sense of life from before the war – no children, cars, and barely any people. Windows were boarded up with only a handful of civilians on the streets. Almost the only activity had been brought here by the war.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
François Mitterrand
The Independent

Voices: Macron’s defeat doesn’t only weaken France – it has serious implications for Europe

Emmanuel Macronhas been defeated in his bid to win a working majority in the French parliament. In an election for National Assembly deputies – the lawmakers of France – Macron has lost.The biggest party will be the Party of Non-Voters as neither Macron nor his two main rivals – Marine Le Pen from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard right; and Jean-Luc Mélenchon from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard left – have managed to persuade voters to turn out and vote.Democracy is under a real challenge, as France has neither leaders nor political movements that enthuse anyone.France is heading for a Macron...
POLITICS
The Independent

Marine Le Pen’s far-right RN party makes historic breakthrough in French parliament

Marine Le Pen’s far-right Rassemblement National Party (RN) made historic gains in the second round of the French parliamentary election on Sunday (19 June).The party are on track to win 89 seats - according to projections by Ipsos - a score way beyond the record gains polls predicted. Its presence in the National Assembly has increased 10-fold and the RN is now the third-largest party in France's lower house.Emmanuel Macron’s centrist bloc, meanwhile, underperformed polling expectations and fell well short of a majority.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party loses parliamentary majorityRudy Giuliani campaigns for son in New York governor raceZelensky hails ‘truly historic week’ as Ukraine awaits decision on EU membership
ELECTIONS
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Elections#European Union#Snap Election#French#Henin Beaumont#France Photograph#Marine Le Pen#Rn
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin news – Evil Russian troops will attack POLAND next over support for Ukraine, pro-Kremlin warlord vows

VLADIMIR Putin’s Chechen warlord protégé, Ramzan Kadyrov, has threatened to attack POLAND in retaliation for its support for Ukraine during invasion. In a video message on Monday, the leader of the Chechen Republic, 45 – who calls himself Putin’s ‘footsoldier’ – said: "Ukraine is a done deal. What I’m interested in is Poland.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

326K+
Followers
79K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy