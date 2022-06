Inter Milan have put forward another bid to resign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on loan as the Belgian’s exit from London moves closer. The Serie A giants have bid €7million with add-ons but Chelsea are said to want €10million with add-ons in order to get the deal over the line reports Fabrizio Romano. Matteo Moretto adds that the add-ons relate to the team’s performance and that there are no players involved in the bid as Inter look to bring back Lukaku just one year after leaving the club.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO