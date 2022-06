Cocaine worth almost £70m has been seized by police – after it was mistakenly delivered to supermarkets in banana shipments.Workers in stores across the Czech Republic discovered the drug as they unpacked crates of the fruit, which are thought to have come from Colombia.In total, some 2,200lb of the drug – with a street value of around £68m – was found moulded in cubes around the bananas, police in the central European country said.Supermarket workers in the capital city Prague, as well as in the towns of Jicin and Rychnov nad Kneznou, first reported the suspicious blocks, with police...

