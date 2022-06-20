ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Y Arts’ ‘Into the Woods Jr.’

By KEVIN BURNHAM
boothbayregister.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boothbay Region YMCA Y Arts group performed three shows of “Into the Woods Junior” on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18 with one of the shows (1 p.m. Saturday) being a chance for understudies to take leading roles as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk), Rapunzel,...

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boothbayregister.com

Great day

Especially in the warmer months when more events happen, we cover them every week, each important for its cause, attendees’ enjoyment, or often both. One in Wiscasset Friday had a lot going for it – attendance, sun and the cause of celebrating the life and legacy of a major civil rights advocate from nearly a century ago, whose causes are still relevant and whose works can still teach, support and inspire Americans.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Wiscasset Art Walk season opener June 30

Celebrating its 10th year, Wiscasset Art Walk (WAW) will be presenting a series of summertime evenings that highlight art and art-making, music and performance, and community connections. The 2022 season kicks off on Thursday, June 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. Wiscasset Art Walk invites visitors to stroll the sidewalks...
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Welcome to Windjammer Days!

Windjammer Days has been the Boothbay region’s summertime drawing card for 60 years. Despite its being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the now week-long festival honoring our boat-building heritage draws thousands down Route 27 to our shores. This year’s events will be held between Sunday, June 26...
BOOTHBAY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boothbay, ME
Entertainment
Damariscotta, ME
Entertainment
City
Damariscotta, ME
County
Lincoln County, ME
Lincoln County, ME
Entertainment
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Boothbay, ME
City
Lincoln, ME
boothbayregister.com

LIVE MUSIC AT 727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR- Thursdays 6-8PM

Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water. June 16th Married with Chitlins.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Janice E. Beliasov

Janice Elaine Gilchrist Beliasov, 89, went to heaven on June 4, 2022. She was a faithful pastor’s wife, whose husband, James Beliasov, passed in 2017. Janice (or Jann, as she started calling herself from her college years) was born in Tilton, New Hampshire, on Jan. 24, 1933, to George E. and Vesta Love Gilchrist, whose family has been coming to the Boothbay region since 1893. Jann moved with her family to Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1935 and then graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a BA in bacteriology in 1954. After training in the Bryn Mawr Hospital in Philadelphia, she became a registered medical technologist in 1956 and got her first medical job at the Cleveland Clinic. Up for adventure she went west and from 1957-59 she worked in the lab at Everett General Hospital in Washington state before returning east for Christian Education training. Because of this career change, she eventually joined the Fellowship of Baptists for Home Missions out of Elyria, Ohio, representing neighborhood Joy Clubs for children. It was at the FBHM home offices she met Rev. James P. Beliasov, who was starting a church in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Z107.3

ROAD TRIP WORTHY: The Yarmouth Clam Festival Is Back

This Maine summertime tradition since 1965, returns in 2022. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 the past two years, this 3-day party is back!. A Maine summertime tradition since 1965, returns in 2022! The 55th Yarmouth Clam Festival is the perfect road trip for a weekend of fun. It all takes place July 15th-July 17th.
YARMOUTH, ME
boothbayregister.com

Service for Mary Catherine Wilson

Mary Catherine A. Wilson, 41, passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2022 at Maine Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Friends are welcome to join the family for a memorial visitation on Thursday, June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Rd, Boothbay. A funeral mass service will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 82 Atlantic Avenue, Boothbay Harbor on June 24 at 10 a.m.
BOOTHBAY, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lincoln
boothbayregister.com

Taylor’s Blue Eyed Girl wins fastest working lobster boat

Andrew Taylor of Southport, owner of Blue Eyed Girl, defended his title as the Fastest Working Lobster Boat, at the Charles Begin Memorial Lobster Boat Races in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, June 18. Forty boats competed in the first race of the Maine Lobster Boat Racing season. Taylor’s boat defeated...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Bayville Buzz

In honor of Father’s Day (and because I have very little news), I bring you a much abbreviated edition of the Buzz. The most exciting news in our cottage is that our wonderful patriarch (and all around great guy!), Bill Allison, is arriving in Bayville this week. The welcome committee has been busy at work.
BAYVILLE, ME
Q97.9

Do You Remember These Long Gone Maine Amusement Parks?

While Maine does have a cluster of amusement and water parks in the Portland area, the state is not really known for being a hub of parks. But, this was not always the case. Back in the day, almost every decent sized Maine city had some kind of amusement park. If they did not have their own amusement park, there was one a short journey away.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Into The Woods#Performing#Y Arts#Lincoln Theater
hotradiomaine.com

(5TYNTK) Monday, June 20, 2022

1. On May 4, Maine had the highest COVID-19 infection rate among all the states. On Saturday, it was the 47th state in infection rates, according to the U.S. CDC. There were 127 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine on Sunday. 2. Law enforcement declared Maine Medical Center “all-clear” Sunday...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Wurui Dunn Joins Newcastle Realty

Originally from China, Wurui Dunn brings international expertise and experience to her role as a sales agent at Newcastle Realty. Currently a resident of Wiscasset, Wurui has a strong appreciation of the unique domestic architecture found here in Maine. With decades of experience working in the antiques business, Wurui has a keen eye for seeing both value and potential as they stand which gives her a leading edge when serving real estate clients.
NEWCASTLE, ME
92 Moose

Photos of Vandalism At a Lewiston School Are Heartbreaking

Jake Langlais, Lewiston Public Schools Superintendent, told WMTW that the level of damage was 'heartbreaking'. The vandalism occurred Sunday night into Monday. According to the article, every room that was unlocked on the first floor of the school was damaged. The computer stations and art supplies scattered, desks overturned and spray paint on the walls and floors.
LEWISTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
Q97.9

A Portland, Maine, Restaurant is Offering a Flight of Lobster Rolls

Under most circumstances, when you think about ordering a 'flight' of an item, it's going to be beer, wine, or some sort of alcoholic beverage. Beer flights are incredibly popular in Maine thanks to the state being home to so many incredible breweries. But standing right next to beer on the popularity list is lobster. Specifically, lobster rolls. While you can order flights of beer all across Vacationland, flights of lobster rolls just don't seem to be a thing. Or are they?
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Rockland is Warning People That Sometimes It Could Smell Yucky

Rockland just wants to warn people that sometimes this summer, a renovation they are working on might be stinky. That renovation happens to be an $11 million project to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant off Tillson Avenue. According to the Village Soup, a lot of the equipment used to take all the waste and make it disappear needs to be upgraded. Some of this equipment is so big, that they have to take out some outer walls of the building to get the old equipment out before they bring in the new equipment. Rockland Wastewater Plant Superintendent Terry Pinto told the Village Soup something very important,
ROCKLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy