There is a critical need for blood donors on the South Coast

Ventura County Fire Department crews were working to reach a pair of brushfires in the Santa Paula foothills Wednesday morning, both burning in very remote areas. One fire has been dubbed the "Toland Fire" while the other has been dubbed the "Grand Branch." With no road access to the regions where the fires were burning, firefighters were dropped off via Ventura County Air Unit Copter 4 to battle the blaze as it continued to slowly progress. They estimated it had burned just under a half an acre. Crews also estimated it would take around two hours to fully contain the situation at around 10 a.m. Firefighters were concerned with the dangerous conditions that included lightning, rain and power lines in the area, which was covered in what crews reported to be light to medium fuels. No injuries or threat to structures were reported.This is a developing story. Check back for details.

SANTA PAULA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO