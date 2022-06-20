ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There is a critical need for blood donors on the South Coast

By KCLU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVentura County is one of many places in critical need of blood donors. Donors of all blood types are needed to...

Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Declares Stage II Drought

As usual, Santa Barbara City Councilmember Mike Jordan asked the most questions. He also asked one that induced a condition approximating whiplash for Mayor Randy Rowse. The subject at hand was water, as in the Stage II drought declaration the council adopted this Tuesday at the insistence of Governor Gavin Newsom despite widespread grumbling that the governor’s one-size-fits-all approach treated Santa Barbara’s conservation-minded water customers unfairly.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

Pair of fires burning in Santa Paula foothills

Ventura County Fire Department crews were working to reach a pair of brushfires in the Santa Paula foothills Wednesday morning, both burning in very remote areas. One fire has been dubbed the "Toland Fire" while the other has been dubbed the "Grand Branch." With no road access to the regions where the fires were burning, firefighters were dropped off via Ventura County Air Unit Copter 4 to battle the blaze as it continued to slowly progress. They estimated it had burned just under a half an acre. Crews also estimated it would take around two hours to fully contain the situation at around 10 a.m. Firefighters were concerned with the dangerous conditions that included lightning, rain and power lines in the area, which was covered in what crews reported to be light to medium fuels. No injuries or threat to structures were reported.This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
SANTA PAULA, CA
Oxnard Residents Fight Port’s Plan to Store Thousands of Cars Close to Their Beach

Ormond Beach in the Ventura County city of Oxnard, is quite beautiful, visitors say, once you make a less-than-scenic trek to get there. To reach it, you park on the street, cross a busy intersection and walk past a power generating plant, a paper mill, a wastewater treatment plant and a Superfund site that was a dumping pond for aluminum recycling waste. You also pass a 34-acre vacant lot, a desolate space that has become the newest battleground between industry and environment.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Cliff rescue near Goleta Beach prompts Santa Barbara County Fire to caution people about risks of high tides

A minor cliff rescue near Goleta Beach on Tuesday afternoon prompted Santa Barbara County Fire officials to urge people to take caution when walking along the bluffs during high t The post Cliff rescue near Goleta Beach prompts Santa Barbara County Fire to caution people about risks of high tides appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
How LA cemeteries avoid browning grass amid drought restrictions

New drought restrictions limit millions of Southern Californians to watering their yards once or twice weekly. Cemeteries are looking for ways to avoid turning brown. The state committed $1.5 billion for wildfire prevention and forest health in 2021. The California Newsroom investigated how Cal Fire has been spending that money. It finds the department wanting in key areas.
LOUISIANA STATE
These neighborhoods are LA's top water waste offenders

LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Another leg of the Highway 101 expansion project is complete on the South Coast. But what's next?

Traffic is flowing well on Highway 101 in Carpinteria, something which often didn’t happen during the morning, and evening commute hours. Last week, another major step towards decades old efforts to end chronic traffic congestion between Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties was completed. Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins said carpool lanes were completed through the City of Carpinteria, along with bridge and intersection improvements.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Children’s day camps: Attend at your own risk

As summer kicks off, more than a million California children are gearing up for horseback riding, swimming, archery, computer coding and hip hop day camps. As parents scout out fun activities for their kids, most are likely unaware of the risks. Unlike child care facilities and schools, children’s day camps...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Canyon News

Mandatory Water Conservation Measures Now In Effect

MALIBU—As drought conditions continue to worsen in California, the Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts (LACWD) issued mandatory water use restrictions for communities including the City of Malibu, which is served by Waterworks District 29, and requests that all LACWD customers cut back their water usage by 30 percent. Outdoor...
MALIBU, CA

