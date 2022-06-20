ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film Industry is Booming in Illinois, bringing record-breaking $631 million in revenue last year

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect to see Chicago serve as the backdrop for way more movies and TV…. It used to be a treat, spotting buildings and locations throughout the city...

Jack
2d ago

All that money coming in, some of it going toward taxes. And still we can't hire enough police to keep crime down.

5
They call me human
2d ago

Crime and sex sales! Why wouldn’t you go to Illinois ? Just go film no need to hire actors

