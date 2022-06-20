Calling all singers!

Janice Elaine Gilchrist Beliasov, 89, went to heaven on June 4, 2022. She was a faithful pastor’s wife, whose husband, James Beliasov, passed in 2017. Janice (or Jann, as she started calling herself from her college years) was born in Tilton, New Hampshire, on Jan. 24, 1933, to George E. and Vesta Love Gilchrist, whose family has been coming to the Boothbay region since 1893. Jann moved with her family to Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1935 and then graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a BA in bacteriology in 1954. After training in the Bryn Mawr Hospital in Philadelphia, she became a registered medical technologist in 1956 and got her first medical job at the Cleveland Clinic. Up for adventure she went west and from 1957-59 she worked in the lab at Everett General Hospital in Washington state before returning east for Christian Education training. Because of this career change, she eventually joined the Fellowship of Baptists for Home Missions out of Elyria, Ohio, representing neighborhood Joy Clubs for children. It was at the FBHM home offices she met Rev. James P. Beliasov, who was starting a church in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

