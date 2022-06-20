Calling all singers!

Windjammer Days has been the Boothbay region’s summertime drawing card for 60 years. Despite its being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the now week-long festival honoring our boat-building heritage draws thousands down Route 27 to our shores. This year’s events will be held between Sunday, June 26...
Have you been watching us on Facebook? If so, you have seen the wonderful sweaters the knitters are making as gifts for the students in our schools. The colors and designs are unique and beautiful. If you like to knit or want to freshen your skills, this is a great group to join. They meet each Monday at 10 a.m.
Janice Elaine Gilchrist Beliasov, 89, went to heaven on June 4, 2022. She was a faithful pastor’s wife, whose husband, James Beliasov, passed in 2017. Janice (or Jann, as she started calling herself from her college years) was born in Tilton, New Hampshire, on Jan. 24, 1933, to George E. and Vesta Love Gilchrist, whose family has been coming to the Boothbay region since 1893. Jann moved with her family to Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1935 and then graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a BA in bacteriology in 1954. After training in the Bryn Mawr Hospital in Philadelphia, she became a registered medical technologist in 1956 and got her first medical job at the Cleveland Clinic. Up for adventure she went west and from 1957-59 she worked in the lab at Everett General Hospital in Washington state before returning east for Christian Education training. Because of this career change, she eventually joined the Fellowship of Baptists for Home Missions out of Elyria, Ohio, representing neighborhood Joy Clubs for children. It was at the FBHM home offices she met Rev. James P. Beliasov, who was starting a church in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.
One of Maine's favorite treats the whoopie pie will be celebrated this Saturday, June, 25 in Dover-Foxcroft at the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival. While a whoopie pie is not a pie instead it is two soft rounds of cake with a creamy filling sandwiched between them. Whoopie pies come in many different flavors from chocolate to carrot cake and numerous other flavors. Bakers can get creative with whoopie pies and you can enjoy tasting the creativity at the whoopie pie festival. The festival is a pretty popular event and since it has not been held for two years due to the pandemic it's going to be a welcome event returning. There will also be vegan and gluten-free whoopie pies.
It's gonna be a great day on Saturday. Don't miss the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival. We have a handy map you can use to find your favorite Whoopie Pie vendors!. You can download the baker vendor map here to print out and bring with you this Saturday!. After two years...
Summer has officially arrived and as each day passes more Ocean Pointers have taken up residence. As I write this week’s column I am enjoying what is a truly spectacular summer day. Our Assistant Isabel Harkins is at the Casino part time from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through...
Maine has proven to be forward thinking and has come a long way with equality. We are still struggling with homophobia but we have been able to become a community that will not tolerate hate. I love that about us. This article will highlight a few coming out stories and...
Summer is almost here, not hot yet, but the weeds in my garden sure think it is. So do the weeds at the Rotary Club. So, this week we’re having our first annual grounds maintenance and beautification night. Bring your rakes, clippers, brush hogs or whatever implements of yard destruction you like. We’ll work together and get the place looking right upscale. We’ll start around 5:30, or whenever you get there. Work till we’re ready to take a break for dinner. Amy is making a simple, summer dinner. The “Turpentine Club” will be open too.
There is no doubt that Maine is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it has so much to offer. However, there are a few popular places that are often flooded with tourists, while many other gorgeous places are often overlooked by both travelers and local people. And this is what this article is all about - six beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely explore next time you get the chance.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine – Getting food and good nutrition is something all people need to remain healthy and happy. Whether it is a meal in a dining center, one delivered to the home, or a shelf stable commodity to help extend the monthly food budget, staff at the Aroostook Agency on Aging can connect older persons or those who are disabled to a service that will help meet their needs.
All Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill stores in Portsmouth and Somersworth, New Hampshire will also be closed to donations through July 5. Goodwill Northern New England says they are experiencing supply and staff shortages. “We hope to open back to donations sooner...
Mary Catherine A. Wilson, 41, passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2022 at Maine Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Friends are welcome to join the family for a memorial visitation on Thursday, June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Rd, Boothbay. A funeral mass service will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 82 Atlantic Avenue, Boothbay Harbor on June 24 at 10 a.m.
I am a huge history buff, especially Maine history. If someone invented a time traveling DeLorean, the first place I'd go to is the 40s, the decade my parents were born in. I've always wondered what it would have been like in the era of passenger rail, street cars, downtown shopping and a Maine that was a little less crowded than it is today.
Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its ninth annual Claw Down, held at The Shipyard in Boothbay Harbor on June 16. Nine chefs competed in the event which showcases Maine’s popular crustacean. Chamber Executive Director Lisa Walby said 250 tickets were sold for the Chamber fundraiser. In addition, the Claw Down offered sales of the specialty drink Shipyard Sippah to benefit the New England Boat Preservation Foundation.
In discussions with PC Tony O’Neill, the Junior Program Foundation was started by the Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club in 2007 to provide scholarships to local youth who could not afford to attend the Junior Program on their own. The 501 (c) (3) as formed can support but not duplicate what the yacht club can do. Several years later there was question as to the possible scope of the JPF so the law firm of Drummond and Woodsum was retained to provide the needed clarification. The law firm confirmed the earlier understanding and the limited role of the JPF.
While Maine does have a cluster of amusement and water parks in the Portland area, the state is not really known for being a hub of parks. But, this was not always the case. Back in the day, almost every decent sized Maine city had some kind of amusement park. If they did not have their own amusement park, there was one a short journey away.
Gas prices are higher than they've ever been. A trip to the grocery store is breaking the bank. Heating costs, electricity, everything is pricey. Flights are out of this world and are becoming increasingly unreliable due to staff shortages. So what does one do as we approach summer vacation?. Take...
STATEWIDE- The Department of Justice says Maine is in violation of the American Disabilities Act. The state unnecessarily segregates children with mental and developmental disabilities in psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment facilities and a state operated juvenile detention facility. That was the conclusion announced today by the Department of Justice. Disability...
I want to thank the residents of House District 48 in Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, Southport, South Bristol and Westport Island for voting for me in the June 14 primary election. I am deeply moved and grateful to the voters for their confidence in my ability to lead and continue to serve as your State Legislator. I would like to express my sincere thanks to my family, friends and many volunteers for their hard work and dedication during this primary election season. I would like to extend my best wishes to Tom Moroney; he ran an honorable campaign.
A small pilot program is recruiting volunteers to visit, record and monitor what's happening in district courts in Maine. Under the CourtWatchME initiative, two Colby College students and a few other volunteers are visiting courtrooms in Augusta, Waterville and Skowhegan, recording and documenting court arraignments and publicizing the outcomes. Volunteers...
