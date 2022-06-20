Killer to be sentenced for murder of Karissa, Billy Fretwell

Correction: A previous version of this story listed an incorrect date for Wolfe’s expected sentencing date. It has been corrected below.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Michael Wolfe, who admitted to killing Karissa Fretwell and their 3-year-old son Billy and dumping their bodies in a remote wooded area in Yamhill County, will be sentenced on Wednesday, July 20.

Wolfe pleaded guilty on Friday, exactly 3 years after Karissa and Billy’s bodies were found . His plea removed the death penalty as a potential consequence.

Karissa’s cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head. She was 25.

Wolfe, who is now 55, was Billy’s biological father. Court documents showed Fretwell and Wolfe had been in a child support battle over Billy.

Friends told KOIN 6 News Wolfe threatened Fretwell when he learned she was pregnant, and friends added he kept her and Billy a secret from his wife and grown children, who didn’t learn about the boy until he was about a year old.

Karissa and Billy went missing on May 13, 2019. They were reported missing 4 days later. Wolfe was arrested at a Blue Star Donuts in downtown Portland on May 24, 2019 and has been in jail since.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.