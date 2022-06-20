ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killer to be sentenced for murder of Karissa, Billy Fretwell

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

Correction: A previous version of this story listed an incorrect date for Wolfe’s expected sentencing date. It has been corrected below.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Michael Wolfe, who admitted to killing Karissa Fretwell and their 3-year-old son Billy and dumping their bodies in a remote wooded area in Yamhill County, will be sentenced on Wednesday, July 20.

Wolfe pleaded guilty on Friday, exactly 3 years after Karissa and Billy’s bodies were found . His plea removed the death penalty as a potential consequence.

Complete KOIN Coverage: The Karissa and Billy Fretwell case

Karissa’s cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head. She was 25.

Wolfe, who is now 55, was Billy’s biological father. Court documents showed Fretwell and Wolfe had been in a child support battle over Billy.

Friends told KOIN 6 News Wolfe threatened Fretwell when he learned she was pregnant, and friends added he kept her and Billy a secret from his wife and grown children, who didn’t learn about the boy until he was about a year old.

Karissa and Billy went missing on May 13, 2019. They were reported missing 4 days later. Wolfe was arrested at a Blue Star Donuts in downtown Portland on May 24, 2019 and has been in jail since.

2d ago

I personally do not believe in abortion but it scares me to death on how many women will be murdered because a man doesn't want to take care of their children. Pregnant women are murdered all the time just for getting pregnant. If you don't want children get sterilized, problem solved

Eye Demand!
2d ago

Our woke slash and burn Governor took the Death Penalty option away in Oregon. It will strategically resurface when the left needs to rid themselves of a ‘right wing’ gnat.

