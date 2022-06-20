ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

"Finally some relief!" Gas prices fall for the first time in weeks

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
WLOS.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 26.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at $1.72 per gallon higher...

wlos.com

Comments / 4

Blusmoke65
2d ago

Talk to us when they go back to when Trump was in office,,to heck with this Administration..

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Squirrel cuts the power for more than 3,000 in downtown Asheville area

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The power has been restored to downtown Asheville after a squirrel caused a massive power outage Wednesday morning. Duke Energy confirmed with News 13 that the power was back just after 8:30 a.m. Officials say a squirrel had gotten into some wiring and caused the outage that impacted more than 3,000 customers in the downtown area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Malvern Hills Pool Q&A session set for Wednesday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Q&A session was held Wednesday night, June 22, in Asheville to address the public's questions about the closing of Malvern Hills Pool. The pool was originally scheduled to open last month. But, the opening was delayed after an inspection revealed safety equipment related to the drain covers was needed.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

MANNA FoodBank to host 2 mobile markets Tuesday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountains' largest food bank, which is seeing the impact of inflation firsthand, has planned two events for Tuesday to help families in need. MANNA FoodBank CEO Claire Neal said the organization is seeing an increased need for its services. Right now, MANNA serves about 110,000 people each month.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Traffic
City
Greenville, NC
kiss951.com

Squirrel Causes Large Power Outage For One North Carolina City

You expect to lose power during a storm. Whether a summer thunderstorm, snow and ice, or a hurricane. But those times when it’s sunny but your lights go out, always come as a surprise. And this morning in Asheville, was one of those days. The power has been restored to downtown Asheville after a squirrel caused a power outage. Yes, a squirrel. Local news station New 13, reported that as of 8:30 this morning power to the more than 3,000 customers had been restored. Duke Energy says that the animal made its way into some wiring which triggered the outage. Customers impacted were in the downtown Asheville area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Out-of-staters flock to Greenville amid nationwide population shift

South Carolina is one of the big winners when it comes to welcoming residents from other states. As remote work has increased, more people are no longer tethered to any particular state. This increased mobility has tended to pull away the higher-income earners in particular. Here in Greenville County, most of the city’s newest residents are coming from the northeast of the U.S. and southern Florida, the Chicago metro area and southern California, according to the Greenville Chamber.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Wlos
FOX Carolina

Ongoing flight cancelations cause travel chaos

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the busiest traveling time of the summer and flyer frustration continues as thousands of more flights wound up canceled or delayed. Nearly 14,000 U.S. flights were canceled over the Father’s Day and Juneteenth holiday weekend and hundreds more are already canceled Tuesday morning.
TRAVEL
FOX Carolina

1.4 million Electric Panels under recall, poses fire hazard

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Over one million Electric Panels from Schneider Electric are being recalled because of thermal burn and fire hazards. The announcement was made on June 16, saying that issue involves a loose neutral screw connection within the QO Plug-On Neutral Load Center. The recalled circuit breaker...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Farmers market vouchers for seniors

For this week's Mindful Monday we're giving you an inside look at a relaxing Drift Float and Spa in Greenville. Two kids and one adult are in the hospital after a possible chemical reaction from a pool. Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WLOS.com

What's happening at property off Mills Gap Road in Fletcher?

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A News 13 viewer reached out after noticing activity on a piece of property in Fletcher. “The land is between Fletcher Park and Blue Ridge Metals. They are grading and dirt is being dumped. We wonder what will be built on that piece of land,” Brenda wrote to Ask 13.
FLETCHER, NC
Sylva Herald

20 SP 80 AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NORTH CAROLINA, JACKSON COUNTY

20 SP 80 AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NORTH CAROLINA, JACKSON COUNTY Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Boyce Michael Luker and CFGS, LLC to Old Republic National Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated June 28, 2019 and recorded on June 27, 2019 in Book 2241 at Page 1017, Jackson County Registry, North Carolina. Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on July 1, 2022 at 01:00 PM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Jackson County, North Carolina, to wit: BEING all of the lands described in and conveyed by Non-Warranty Deed from Jennifer B. Luker, separated, to Boyce Michael Luker, separated, dated November 18th, 2010, and recorded November 24th, 2010, in Book 1874, Page 730 of the Jackson County Public Registry, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron pin set in the northwestern most corner of the certain properties described in a deed recorded in Book 647 Page 402 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina from Mary Wike (widow of John Wike) to Ronald R. Clark et ux, Judy M. Clark and being the beginning corner of the Tract of land described therein and runs thence S. 56-29 E. 1241.71 feet to an iron pin set; thence a divisional line through said tract S. 27-00-40 W. 168.52 feet to an iron pin found in the southerly boundary of the original tract; thence with the southerly boundary of the original tract S. 80-28-54 W. 200.46 feet to a nail in face of the spring box; thence N. 43-33-09 W. 200.16 feet to an iron pin set; thence N. 84-32 W. 719.46 feet to an iron pin set in the southwest corner of the lands described in Book 647 Page 402 in the office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina; thence with the westerly boundary line of said original tract N. 8-02-30 E. 662 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 10.21 acres by coordinate computation and shown on a plat prepared by Davenport & Associates, Inc. dated September 11, 1986 and revised May 21, 1992, and being Drawing Number J-555. SUBJECT TO the Right of Way to Duke Power Company, as recorded in Book 1118, Page 793, Jackson County Public Registry. TOGETHER WITH and SUBJECT TO easements, road rights of way, water rights of way and restrictions, of public record, all incorporated herein by reference as if fully set forth herein. Also subject to the ad valorem taxes for 2021 and all subsequent years. Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record. Said property is commonly known as 403 East Laporte Acres, Cullowhee, NC 28723. A certified check only (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED. Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance "AS IS WHERE IS." There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Boyce Michael Luker and CFGS, LLC. An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC Substitute Trustee Brock & Scott, PLLC Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC 5431 Oleander Drive Suite 200 Wilmington, NC 28403 PHONE: (910) 392-4988 FAX: (910) 392-8587 File No.: 20-01927-FC01 15-16e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Officials: ‘Extensive’ power outage delays opening of Buncombe Co. government offices

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County officials said county government offices experienced an opening delay due to an “extensive” power delay. County officials said at 8:08 a.m. there were more than 3,000 customers without power in the downtown area and this delayed the opening impacts facilities at 200 College Street, 35 Woodfin, 40 Coxe, 94 Coxe Avenue, and more.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville restaurant announces permanent closure

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant announced on Sunday they are closed for good. IOU Sushi on Woodruff Road is shutting its doors “due to circumstances out of our control,” the business posted on Facebook. “We as a family appreciate everyone who has been a part...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Wireless internet coming to several Buncombe County parks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners are set to approve money to implement outdoor wireless internet at several county parks. County officials said they've already installed Wi-Fi at Lake Julian, and it is set to go online any day now. On Tuesday night, June 21, commissioners will decide...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy