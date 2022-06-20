Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry.

Stops in Boone County, McDowell County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week.

Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry have changed, and that distribution will now take place between the hours of 11:00am and 12:30pm.

Mobile Food Pantry will do distribution from 11:00am to 12:30pm, with the exception of the Clay County Mobile which will be held at Big Otter Elementary from 9am-11am this week.

This week’s Mobile Food Pantry schedule will be as follows:

(Available to Mineral County residents only)

6/22/22: Ohio County at Wheeling Island Casino Parking Lot

6/22/22: Harrison County at Salem University

6/23/22: Barbour County at Barbour Fairgrounds

6/24/22: McDowell County at Premier Park

(Available to McDowell County residents only)

6/25/22: Boone County at Amazing Grace Fellowship

6/25/22: Clay County at Big Otter Elementary from 9am-11am (Available to Clay County residents only)

For the complete Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule, visit the Mountaineer Food Bank website here.