ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, WV

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TVVD_0gGDKwEo00

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry.

Stops in Boone County, McDowell County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week.

Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry have changed, and that distribution will now take place between the hours of 11:00am and 12:30pm.

Mobile Food Pantry will do distribution from 11:00am to 12:30pm, with the exception of the Clay County Mobile which will be held at Big Otter Elementary from 9am-11am this week.

This week’s Mobile Food Pantry schedule will be as follows:

(Available to Mineral County residents only)

6/22/22: Ohio County at Wheeling Island Casino Parking Lot

6/22/22: Harrison County at Salem University

6/23/22: Barbour County at Barbour Fairgrounds

6/24/22: McDowell County at Premier Park

(Available to McDowell County residents only)

6/25/22: Boone County at Amazing Grace Fellowship

6/25/22: Clay County at Big Otter Elementary from 9am-11am (Available to Clay County residents only)

For the complete Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule, visit the Mountaineer Food Bank website here.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Appalachian Regional Commission funds 4 projects in WVa

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded more than $340,000 for four projects in West Virginia. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Tuesday. It will help provide upgrades to lighting infrastructure in Charleston, design of a multistate career pathways system, youth leadership training in sciences, and equipment improvements in the McDowell County Renaissance Village, the senators said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood, local counties rise in COVID alert map

CHARLESTON — Wood, Pleasants and Roane counties have been elevated to higher levels on the County Alert System Map, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported in its Tuesday morning update. Wood and Pleasants raised from green, the lowest level, to yellow, next highest, while Roane...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Both Beckley pools are now open to the public

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the first time since the 2019 season, both the Black Knight and Sharon Dempsey Memorial – previously New River Park – pools are open to the public. After some delay and much anticipation from the public, Black Knight Country Club announced Wednesday...
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Farmer's Market returns to Summers County

The Summers County Farmer's Market is officially underway for the season. Set up along James Street in downtown Hinton each Saturday, booths contain fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods, farm-fresh eggs and more. If you missed the first market on June 18, don't worry. The Summers County Farmer's Market takes place every Saturday in the same location along James Street, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each week will feature different produce and unique wares from the vendors. For regular updates, follow Summers County Farmer's Market on Facebook. The post Farmer's Market returns to Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, WV
City
Clay, WV
County
Clay County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Salem, WV
Clay County, WV
Society
WSAZ

Storms knock out power to thousands

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several thousand people are without power Wednesday night after strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the region. According to Appalachian Power, Kanawha County is the most affected with more than 10,800 customer outages as of 9 p.m. Around that same time, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Kanawha County with up to 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail possible.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Ammonia smell at Charleston property ‘atrocious’ for next-door neighbor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Matt Ashworth bought his aunt’s home in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue a year ago, he was ready to bring it new life. “I grew up in this house, this is a family house that my whole entire family grew up in,” he said Wednesday. “It has a special place in my family’s heart. and we want to keep it in the family if possible.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Tamarack celebrates West Virginia Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –Guests at Tamarack on June 20th got an extra special immersion in West Virginia culture. Tamarack ushered in the state’s 159th birthday with a party. Guests gathered in the courtyard for clog dancing, kids’ activities, and music from the region’s artists. Tamarack directors...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheeling Island#Barbour#Charity#The Mountaineer Food Bank#The Mobile Food Pantry#The Clay County Mobile
WSAZ

Standing water ongoing issue for Sissonville man

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For weeks, a man in Sissonville has been reaching out to West Virginia American Water, asking them to fix a leak near his home. Richard Johnson first noticed something was wrong around Memorial Day. “I had water standing there and I couldn’t figure it out ......
SISSONVILLE, WV
Metro News

A slow rebound for Mingo County from storm damages

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Crews from Appalachian Power continued to work Tuesday on repairs to the last of the outages caused by a powerful thunderstorm which passed through the southern West Virginia coalfields last Friday. It was a storm which left thousands in the dark, but for many in the most remote areas of Mingo County, the damage will be far more lasting.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Raleigh County man sentenced for mine equipment theft

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Raleigh County man was sentenced on Wednesday to two years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for helping steal specialized equipment at a mine located in Boone and Lincoln counties. According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, 51-year-old Charles […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints Lorrie Smith as new State Workforce Resiliency Officer

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Lorrie Smith to the new position of State Workforce Resiliency Officer. Created by the passage of the Governor’s West Virginia Workforce Resiliency Act, the new State Workforce Resiliency Office will operate on behalf of the Governor to coordinate workforce development, job training, education, and related programs across numerous State agencies and entities to grow West Virginia’s workforce and to provide more options for West Virginians seeking work and West Virginia businesses seeking employees. The Workforce Resiliency Officer is tasked with leading these efforts.
EDUCATION
WVNS

Our pleasure—things invented in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With West Virginia’s 159th birthday Monday, we had to take a look back at some West Virginia history. While the Mountain State’s most-known invention among its residents is almost certainly The Pepperoni Roll – first commercially produced in 1927 by Giuseppe Argiro in Fairmont so that hungry coal miners could eat […]
POLITICS
WVNS

Storage unit owners ask the county for help

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Owners of local storage sites told Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday that their site plans are being denied, based on turn-of-the-century law. Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver called enforcement of the law “crazy.” He and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth said Tuesday, June 21, 2022, that they are asking the State […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia celebrating 159 years with cake, contests

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia is celebrating its 159th birthday on Monday, and Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to participate. The celebration begins at noon at the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston. The festivities kick off with the governor and first lady Cathy Justice annoucing the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest. The contest invited West Virginians to submit an original cake recipe, with the winning recipe becoming the “official” state birthday cake.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Life in a Food Desert: Fighting a war against inflation on two fronts

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Inflation continues to impact everyone in different ways, some even find themselves fighting a war on two fronts. From social distancing to traveling excessive distances for food. Many in McDowell County feel as though they went from one pandemic to the next. Jimmy Gianato owns one of the only restaurants […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Boone Memorial Hospital becomes Boone Memorial Health

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Boone Memorial Hospital will now be known as Boone Memorial Health. While, the building will still function as a hospital and emergency facility, the new name reflects the effort to improve the community’s health and disease prevention. Leaders of Boone Memorial Health have also...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Heritage Farm celebrates new adventure park in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State recently welcomed a new attraction for residents to enjoy. On Friday, Heritage Farm celebrated the opening of their new adventure park. Located in Huntington, the park includes ziplines, mountain biking, aerial challenge courses, and more. Audy Perry, Executive Director of the Heritage...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Hinton News

A look back at the WV centennial celebration of 1963 in Summers Co.

Picture it: Summer 1963. The sky had that perfect shade of blue. Fireflies are lighting up the night sky as if the air is alive. The weather is hot but so is the fun. As West Virginia prepared to celebrate its hundredth birthday, Summers County was sure to join in on the festivities. Souvenirs were everywhere, ranging from collector plates to whimsical shaving permit buttons. My Dad often spoke about the centennial parade and all the fun that went with it. He and a bunch of his friends decided to participate in the parade. The theme was nostalgia from 100 years ago...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy