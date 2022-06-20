ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill Are Both Blonde Right Now and All Feels Right With the World

At some point in every man's life, there is a high probability that he will bleach his hair. This feels especially true for celebrities. Everyone from David Beckham to Justin Bieber to Kid Cudi to Zac Efron has seemingly gone platinum blonde at least once. (And that's only scratching the surface!)...

